UK teen died after being hit by car, police vehicle and ambulance

By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 02:22 PM

A teenager who was struck and killed by at least three vehicles including a police car and an ambulance while lying in a dual carriageway may have been trying to take a shortcut home, an inquest heard.

Ewan Clover, 19, had gone on foot from his home in Rougham, Suffolk, to visit his friend Will Tinsley, who lived on the other side of the A14.

According to a police report read at Thursday’s inquest in Ipswich, Mr Tinsley said the pair drank alcohol and took recreational drugs and when he woke up at 10am the next day, he found Mr Clover had gone.

Mr Tinsley told police it “wasn’t unusual for Ewan to jump the crash barriers and go across the A14 if he was in a hurry instead of using the bridge”, the report said.

Jessica Pettitt, the driver of an Audi A3 who was taking her brother to the airport, described how she “suddenly saw on the limit of her dipped beam (headlights) an object in the carriageway” and realised it was a body.

She said she braked and swerved but could not avoid it, and her passenger Dan Pettitt described hearing an “almighty bang”.

It’s not known if Ewan suffered a collapse causing him to be laid down or whether he was struck by an unidentified driver who has not made themselves available to police

A twin-crewed police car driving behind them, which was taking a suspected drink-driver to custody, also went over the body.

One of the officers tried to use a torch to warn other drivers, but a twin-crewed ambulance taking a care home resident to hospital also drove over it.

Forensic collision investigator Richard Godden, reading from a police report, said there was nothing the drivers could have done.

“In my opinion the most likely cause of this collision is Mr Clover’s decision to cross the A14 rather than use the longer but safer option of the bridge,” he said.

He said Mr Clover “collapsed or fell” in the carriageway.

A post-mortem examination recorded Mr Clover died of a severe head crush injury after he was hit by vehicles at around 4.35am on October 14 last year.

Mr Clover’s mother Naomi helped to identify his body when she was shown photos of tattoos of a dagger, rose and skull on his right leg.

Toxicology tests found graphic technician Mr Clover had taken ecstasy and was over the drink-drive alcohol limit, with 104 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr Clover died after he was struck by “at least three vehicles”.

He said that when the Audi struck Mr Clover, “he was already lying in the carriageway – it’s therefore not known if Ewan suffered a collapse causing him to be laid down or whether he was struck by an unidentified driver who has not made themselves available to police”.

He said there was no evidence Mr Clover intended for it to happen and concluded he died as a result of a road traffic collision.

