UK Space Agency on the hunt for young entrepreneur space ideas

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 01:12 PM

Young people are being asked to come up with bright ideas on how data collected from space can be used to benefit the UK’s economy, health or the environment.

Those aged between 11 and 22 are being offered expert advice and a share of a £50,000 fund in exchange for their suggestions, as part of the UK Space Agency’s third SatelLife competition and a bid to encourage more children to pursue a career in science.

“Young people are bursting with ingenious ideas and this competition offers a great opportunity for their suggestions about how best to use data collected from satellites,” said science minister Chris Skidmore.

“I would urge young people to get involved and hopefully their ideas will become a reality in the near future, benefiting us all.

“The competition is a great example of how the Government’s modern Industrial Strategy can inspire and engage young people in the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

British astronaut Tim Peake at the launch of the new UK Space Agency in 2010 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

A wristband that uses satellite location data to keep track of swimmers and surfers in the sea, and a tool that would map change in urban areas to identify where building is taking place alongside potential sites for development were among the ideas put forward last year.

“Entering the SatelLife Competition allowed me to develop my critical thinking and problem-solving skills in an interesting, challenging way,” said Ieuan Higgs, a 21-year-old student at the University of Reading, who has been offered a job in the space sector when he graduates since winning last year.

“This has certainly helped me to push forwards on my way towards finishing university and provided me with the confidence to pursue my interests as I prepare to launch an exciting career.”

Two £7,500 prizes for the best individual and best team are up for grabs, as well as another seven £5,000 prizes across the age categories.

The competition closes on March 3.

- Press Association


