UK should end control of Chagos Islands, says UN court

The United Nations' highest court has said the UK carved up Mauritius illegally when it ended its colonisation of the Indian Ocean islands and must "bring to an end its administration of the Chagos Archipelago as rapidly as possible".

The International Court of Justice's advisory opinion is non-binding, but carries weight since it came from the top UN court and puts pressure on London to act.

Britain evicted about 2,000 people from the Chagos Islands during the 1960s and 1970s so the US military could build an air base.

Many of them resettled in the UK and have fought in British courts to return to the islands.