NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

UK should end control of Chagos Islands, says UN court

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 03:52 PM

The United Nations' highest court has said the UK carved up Mauritius illegally when it ended its colonisation of the Indian Ocean islands and must "bring to an end its administration of the Chagos Archipelago as rapidly as possible".

The International Court of Justice's advisory opinion is non-binding, but carries weight since it came from the top UN court and puts pressure on London to act.

Britain evicted about 2,000 people from the Chagos Islands during the 1960s and 1970s so the US military could build an air base.

Many of them resettled in the UK and have fought in British courts to return to the islands.

More on this topic

Driving ban for Katie Price after drunk in charge of vehicle conviction

Couple who bought apartment in Latvia for €2,000 readmitted to Dublin housing list after settling case

Woman who made landlords’ lives “utter misery” has sentence cut on appeal

Man who threw over €70,000 of cannabis into neighbour’s garden jailed for two years


More in this Section

May hits back at accusation she ‘has problem’ with immigration

I want to push ahead with domestic agenda, insists May

Meghan makes plea for women’s empowerment ‘everywhere in the world’

May admits still no breakthrough in Brexit negotiations


Lifestyle

Massive Attack new tour more deconstruction than celebration

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »