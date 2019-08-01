News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK sees record number of anti-Semitic incidents in first half of 2019

UK sees record number of anti-Semitic incidents in first half of 2019
By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 09:39 AM

A record number of anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in the UK in the first half of the year, a charity has said.

The Community Security Trust (CST) – which monitors anti-Semitism among the Jewish community in Britain – said the 892 incidents was a 10% increase on the same period last year when the figure stood at 810.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Incidents recorded included anti-Semitic graffiti left at the home of Holocaust survivors, “Gas the Jews” written on a footbridge in Liverpool and 85 assaults, including punches, kicking or objects being thrown.

More than a third of the incidents involved social media, with CST chief executive David Delew saying: “The problem is spreading across the country and online, it reflects deepening divisions in our society and it is causing increasing anxiety in the Jewish community.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The 323 reports of anti-Semitism online compares to 221 in the same period last year and included one tweet where a user asked people to help “co-ordinate super secret plans to finally get rid of all (Jews)”, and another where a comparison was drawn between Nazis and Jews in reference to the Gaza Strip being a “concentration camp”.

READ MORE

Kim Jong Un supervised tests of new rocket launcher system, North Korea says

The report from the CST, which has recorded anti-Semitic incidents since 1984, said it was not clear if an increasing number of incidents was a result of better reporting or increased levels of abuse.

These 55 Labour-related incidents from February and March comprised over half of the 100 such incidents recorded by CST during the first six months of 2019

“The answer likely lies somewhere in a combination of the two,” it said.

Two-thirds of the 892 anti-Semitic incidents recorded by CST in the first six months of 2019 took place in the UK cities with the largest Jewish populations: Greater London and Greater Manchester.

The report also makes reference to the Labour Party, saying that 55 incidents related directly to the Opposition in February and March.

Allegations of anti-Semitic attitudes have been made against Labour’s leadership in recent months, with MP Ian Austin leaving the party with a broadside, saying there was a “culture of extremism, anti-Semitism and intolerance”.

Ian Austin accused Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn of “supporting and defending” extremists and anti-Semites (Simon Cooper/PA)
Ian Austin accused Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn of “supporting and defending” extremists and anti-Semites (Simon Cooper/PA)

The report said: “The highest monthly totals in the first half of 2019 were February and March, with 182 and 169 anti-Semitic incidents respectively.

“These are the joint-fourth and sixth highest monthly totals ever recorded by CST. They occurred when issues relating to Jews and anti-Semitism were prominent in news and politics due to the continuing controversy over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

“February saw several MPs leave the Labour Party, some of whom cited anti-Semitism as a prominent reason for their decision. CST recorded 25 anti-Semitic incidents in February and 30 in March that were examples of, or related to arguments over, alleged anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

“These 55 Labour-related incidents from February and March comprised over half of the 100 such incidents recorded by CST during the first six months of 2019.”

Last month, Labour’s ruling body accepted Jeremy Corbyn’s plans for speeding up the way complaints of anti-Semitism are dealt with.

The National Executive Committee, meeting in London, agreed to endorse the proposal to allow fast-track expulsions in the most serious cases, a party spokesman said.

READ MORE

Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza reportedly dead

- Press Association

More on this topic

The maths equation that is dividing the internetThe maths equation that is dividing the internet

Watchdog to review use of the term 'unlimited' by mobile phone firms in data plansWatchdog to review use of the term 'unlimited' by mobile phone firms in data plans

Barclays sees half-year profits surge 82%, but costs still to be cutBarclays sees half-year profits surge 82%, but costs still to be cut

Tayto Park is offering free entry to twins this weekendTayto Park is offering free entry to twins this weekend

jewsanti-semitismreligiondiscriminationequality

More in this Section

Cervical cancer patients under stress ‘face higher risk of death’Cervical cancer patients under stress ‘face higher risk of death’

Russian military called in to fight Siberian forest firesRussian military called in to fight Siberian forest fires

Family pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placementFamily pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placement

Second person dies from Ebola in Congo citySecond person dies from Ebola in Congo city


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »