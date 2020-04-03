News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK scientists find fourth new species of pterosaur in just a few weeks

UK scientists find fourth new species of pterosaur in just a few weeks
By Press Association
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 06:42 PM

British scientists have discovered a fourth species of prehistoric flying reptile in just a few weeks in what they are describing as a “golden age” of pterosaur discoveries.

Professor David Martill, of the University of Portsmouth, has been the head of the international research group that has led to the discovery of the new species that flew above the deserts of Morocco 100 million years ago.

A university spokeswoman said: “You wait ages for a pterosaur and then four come along at once.

“Hot on the heels of a recent paper discovering three new species of pterosaur, University of Portsmouth palaeobiologists have identified another new species, the first of its kind to be found on African soil.”

The study of Moroccan material shows that we are still far from having found all the paleontological treasures of North Africa

The new species belongs to a group of pterosaurs called tapejarids from the cretaceous period.

Tapejarids were small to medium-sized pterosaurs with wingspans perhaps as wide as four metres, most of which had large, broad crests sweeping up from the front of the skull.

The discovery differs from three other recent species discovered in the region as this one had no teeth.

Prof Martill said: “The study of Moroccan material shows that we are still far from having found all the paleontological treasures of North Africa. Even fragmentary fossils, like the jaw piece of the new pterosaur, can give us important information about the biodiversity of the past.”

The new pterosaur has been named Afrotapejara zouhrii to honour the Moroccan palaeontologist Professor Samir Zouhri.

Originally a mammal specialist, Zouhri also contributed to several discoveries of prehistoric reptiles in Morocco, including dinosaurs and pterosaurs.

The fossil material is part of the collections of the Faculty of Sciences Ain Chock, Casablanca Hassan II University and the paper was published in Cretaceous Research.

PortsmouthPterosaurUniversity of Portsmouth

More in this Section

1,500 ventilators a week to roll off UK production lines by May, say manufacturers1,500 ventilators a week to roll off UK production lines by May, say manufacturers

Effectiveness of school closures in historic pandemics put under the microscopeEffectiveness of school closures in historic pandemics put under the microscope

Scientists developing coronavirus vaccine delivered via fingertip-sized patchScientists developing coronavirus vaccine delivered via fingertip-sized patch

Spain’s coronavirus death toll hits 10,000 as global infections near a millionSpain’s coronavirus death toll hits 10,000 as global infections near a million


Lifestyle

Who needs a gym when you can look in your kitchen cupboards for equipment instead?Don’t have weights for working out? These household objects will do the trick

There are some seriously spectacular shots.Discover America from the air thanks to this breathtaking aerial footage

Dawn Isaac, author of 101 Things for Kids to Do Screen-Free, suggests kids should have designated daily screen-free time, and shares activity ideas.How to get kids off their screens during lockdown

A facialist explains what happens to your skin while you’re sleeping.This is why bad sleep makes your skin look terrible (and what you can do about it)

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »