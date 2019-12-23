News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK says all those responsible for Khashoggi killing must face justice

UK says all those responsible for Khashoggi killing must face justice
By Press Association
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 03:26 PM

Britain has urged Saudi Arabia to ensure “all of those responsible” for the killing of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi are brought to account.

Saudi authorities announced on Monday that five people had been sentenced to death for the brutal murder last year of Mr Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

However the verdict was swiftly condemned by critics as a “mockery” amid complaints that those who ordered the killing the had been left untouched by the investigation.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Mr Khashoggi’s family deserved to justice for what had happened.

Dominic Raab has called for called those responsible for murder to face justice (Victoria Jones/PA)
Dominic Raab has called for called those responsible for murder to face justice (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The killing of Jamal Khashoggi was a terrible crime. Mr Khashoggi’s family deserve to see justice done for his brutal murder,” he said in a statement.

“Saudi Arabia must ensure all of those responsible are held to account and that such an atrocity can never happen again.”

The murder of Mr Khashoggi – a prominent critic of the Saudi royal family – by a team of Saudi agents when he went to pick up documents which would have allowed him to marry his Turkish fiancee, caused widespread international revulsion.

In all, 11 people were put on trial in Saudi Arabia for the murder – described by the authorities as a “rogue operation” – although their names have not been made public.

In addition to those sentenced to death, three others were given jail terms totalling 24 years.

However, critics have consistently complained those who masterminded the murder had not been brought to justice, amid repeated claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was ultimately responsible.

Mr Khashoggi spent the last year of his life in the United States where he wrote a series of columns for The Washington Post criticising the prince’s human rights record at a time when he was winning international plaudits for his social reforms.

UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who authored a report which found the journalist’s death was an “extrajudical execution”, said the defendants had repeatedly stated that they were obeying orders.

“Bottom line: the hit-men are guilty, sentenced to death. The masterminds not only walk free. They have barely been touched by the investigation and the trial,” she tweeted.

“That is the antithesis of justice. It is a mockery.”

In the US, congress has said it believes Prince Mohammed is “responsible for the murder”, despite Saudi insistence he had no involvement in the operation.

President Donald Trump has condemned the killing but has stood by the prince and defended US-Saudi ties.

READ MORE

Love Island star Caroline Flack denies assaulting boyfriend

More on this topic

Five sentenced to death over killing of Jamal KhashoggiFive sentenced to death over killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi Aramco gains 10% in debut to clinch top seat at 1.8 trillion dollarsSaudi Aramco gains 10% in debut to clinch top seat at 1.8 trillion dollars

Saudi restaurants no longer need to segregate women and menSaudi restaurants no longer need to segregate women and men

Uber CEO expresses regret over comments about journalist’s murderUber CEO expresses regret over comments about journalist’s murder

Jamal KhashoggiSaudi ArabiaTOPIC: Saudi Arabia

More in this Section

Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption increases to 19Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption increases to 19

Home Office doubles the number of fast-track science fellowship visasHome Office doubles the number of fast-track science fellowship visas

Labour leadership race heats up as party in-fighting continuesLabour leadership race heats up as party in-fighting continues

Egypt frees ex-general arrested after challenging presidentEgypt frees ex-general arrested after challenging president


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »