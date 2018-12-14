NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UK sailor Susie Goodall back on dry land after ocean ordeal

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 08:15 PM

Sailor Susie Goodall is back on dry land after being rescued by a cargo ship in the southern Pacific Ocean where her boat capsized during a solo round-the-world race.

The Briton arrived at the Chilean southern city of Punta Arenas, where she was met by her mother and brother.

The family smiled and hugged before they joined her in an ambulance for a medical checkup in the port city, which is located about 1,200 miles from Santiago.

Solo sailor Susie Goodall disembarks (Joel Estay/AP)

Ms Goodall declined to speak to journalists.

The 29-year-old was the youngest entrant and the only woman in the Golden Globe competition that began July 1 in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France.

A violent storm ripped off her mast and flung her yacht end over end on December 5.

Race officials were in regular radio contact with Ms Goodall, who was 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn near the southern tip of South America when the storm occurred.

She was rescued two days later by the Tian Fu, a cargo vessel from China.

