UK Royals dismiss ‘totally false’ report Meghan will raise her child gender fluid

Kensington Palace has said reports that the UK's Duchess of Sussex wants to raise her child gender fluid are “totally false”.

Vanity Fair claimed that Meghan had told “friends” she wants her baby to be raised in a gender-neutral way.

The magazine quoted a “source” as saying: “Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid.”

The source added: “She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.”

The magazine’s report notes that there are “multiple possible interpretations” of what that could mean.

However, a palace spokesman said in a statement: “This story is totally false.”

The duke and duchess’s baby is due in April.

