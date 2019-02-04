NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

UK recognises Juan Guaido as interim leader of Venezuela

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 10:29 AM

Britain and other European powers have announced they are recognising opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

The move follows the failure of the embattled incumbent Nicolas Maduro to call new presidential elections as demanded by the Europeans and other foreign countries.

Writing on Twitter, British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “Nicolas Maduro has not called presidential elections within eight day limit we have set.

“So UK alongside European allies now recognises Juan Guaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held.

“Let’s hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis.”

Spain, France, Portugal and Sweden have also recognised Mr Guaido as interim president, pending new elections.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters in Madrid: “We are working for the return of full democracy in Venezuela: human rights, elections and no more political prisoners.”

The United States and a number of Latin American countries have already recognised Mr Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim leader on January 23 amid mass protests against the Maduro regime.

Mr Guaido argued that Maduro’s re-election in May was fraudulent and that, as head of the Venezuelan congress, the country’s constitution gives him power to be interim president.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jeremy HuntpoliticsVenezuela

Related Articles

Embattled Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro proposes early Assembly elections

Venezuelan opposition leader rejects mediation offers

Venezuela opposition leader tells police: Leave my family alone

Venezuela opposition leader says security forces came to wife’s apartment

More in this Section

Risk of obesity-related cancer ‘increasing in younger US generations’

Pope Francis to address faith leaders on historic UAE visit

Emiliano Sala: What could the plane wreckage investigation entail?

Pentagon sending another 3,750 troops to Mexico border


Lifestyle

We Sell Books: ‘Romance rules the world’

5 things to do this week

Anger is an energy: Sleaford Mods have more to say than other bands

Donal Hickey: Habitat decline hits birds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »