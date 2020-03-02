News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK rail company asks Twitter users to show empathy after person hit by train

UK rail company asks Twitter users to show empathy after person hit by train
By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 01:57 PM

A train line in England has issued a plea for empathy after receiving criticism on Twitter when someone was hit by a train.

Journeys along the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) between Peterborough and Stevenage were cancelled and delayed today after the incident.

The rail line shared anonymised screengrabs of the messages they received after announcing delays on social media and encouraged commuters to be kind when facing delays.

The first tweet said: “Incredibly frustrated that I’m on an @LNER train to #London that’s now facing a ‘severe delay# near St Neots due to someone being hit on the line, meaning I’m likely to miss the meeting that was the purpose of my journey.

“Move the body and let’s move on!”

Another comment added: “If it was their choice just shift them. No sympathy! The impact on other people’s lives is a disgrace.”

LNER took to Twitter to criticise the response.

It said: “Do we need to remind people that some poor individual has lost their life? Their suffering and that of their family and friends pales in comparison to your missed meeting. We’ll get you to your destination, their family won’t get them back. #Perspective #MentalHealthMatters.”

Last week, Yorkshire Tea asked people to “try to be kind” online, after it received abuse over a picture of the British Chancellor with a bag of its teabags.

“It’s easier to be on the receiving end of this as a brand than as an individual,” wrote the account’s curator.

“There’s more emotional distance and I’ve had a team to support me when it got a bit much.

“But for anyone about to vent their rage online, even to a company – please remember there’s a human on the other end of it, and try to be kind.”

READ MORE

Greenpeace targets Barclays bank branches in UK over fossil fuel funding

More on this topic

Learning Points: Light at the end of the tunnel for mental health?Learning Points: Light at the end of the tunnel for mental health?

Mental Health Commission of Ireland: Patients spending too long in mental health unitsMental Health Commission of Ireland: Patients spending too long in mental health units

Irish Examiner View: Mental health review - Still trying to hit 2006 targetIrish Examiner View: Mental health review - Still trying to hit 2006 target

Louise O'Neill: To solely blame tabloids for Caroline Flack's death absolves the rest of us of responsibilityLouise O'Neill: To solely blame tabloids for Caroline Flack's death absolves the rest of us of responsibility

LNERRailwaysuicidemental healthTOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

First coronavirus case confirmed in ScotlandFirst coronavirus case confirmed in Scotland

Boris Johnson says he ‘absolutely’ has confidence in embattled Home SecretaryBoris Johnson says he ‘absolutely’ has confidence in embattled Home Secretary

Warm winter ruins German ice wine productionWarm winter ruins German ice wine production

Refugees mass at borders as fighting between Syria and Turkey escalatesRefugees mass at borders as fighting between Syria and Turkey escalates


Lifestyle

Happy Birthday to Green Man Wines in Terenure who had their fifth anniversary recentlyWine with Leslie Williams: Food-friendly natural wines

Hilary Fennell talks to Hazel Clifford about traits, faults and what she's most thankful forThis much I know: Hazel Clifford

The Royal seal of style approval: Royalty has inspired fashion for as long as there’s been royalty, and anyone who dates, and marries, a prince is a subject of fascination from head to toe. As the Cambridges prepare for their visit to Ireland next week, Rachel Marie Walsh rates Kate’s style legacy, from safe unfussy high street pieces to subtle hints of rebellion with Alexander McQueenThe Royals are coming to Ireland - We pay tribute to Kate's style

Darina Allen examines some of the latest food trendsDarina Allen: The latest food trends - What's hot and what's not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »