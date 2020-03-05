News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UK Prime Minister Johnson keeps his grip as he shakes hands with visiting Maltese president

By Press Association
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 11:59 AM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed no signs of letting the Covid-19 outbreak dissuade him from shaking hands, as he welcomed the Maltese president George Vella with a firm embrace on the steps of Number 10, Downing Street.

Mr Johnson said it was “good to welcome my good friend George” as the pair chatted at the start of a bilateral meeting inside Downing Street.

The UK Prime Minister previously announced his determination to press ahead with the greeting, despite concerns around the world that touching hands could help spread the disease.

As of Thursday morning, Malta had no reported cases of coronavirus, although nearby Italy is the epicentre of Europe’s outbreak, where at least 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have the Covid-19 illness.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extends a hand to the President of Malta, George Vella (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mr Vella has been in the UK for a whistlestop visit, having met with the British Queen on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson told reporters at a press conference in Downing Street: “I am shaking hands.

“I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were coronavirus patients and I was shaking hands with everybody, you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.

“People must make up their own minds but I think the scientific evidence is … our judgment is that washing your hands is the crucial thing.”

