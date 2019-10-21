News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK police suspect gatecrashers in ‘targeted’ house party double stabbing

UK police suspect gatecrashers in ‘targeted’ house party double stabbing
By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 03:38 PM

Two teenagers who were fatally stabbed at a house party in Milton Keynes were “targeted” by masked knifemen who gatecrashed the party, police believe.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the victims have been named locally as 17-year-olds Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice.

Both teenagers were stabbed shortly before midnight on Saturday. One died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday.

Thames Valley Police have urged the culprits to hand themselves in and warned that anyone helping the knifemen could be prosecuted.

The two close friends were attending a private party at a house on Archford Croft, in the Emerson Valley area of the town, when they were attacked.

Police remain at the housing estate in Emerson Valley after the fatal attack (Gus Carter/PA)
Police remain at the housing estate in Emerson Valley after the fatal attack (Gus Carter/PA)

Police previously said the 15 to 20 people attending the birthday party, believed to have been held by a girl who lived in the house, were all known to each other.

Investigating officers now believe that the attackers were not invited to the party, but were known to the victims.

Thames Valley Police Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “Although we believe that all of those involved were known to each other, we believe that those responsible arrived at the party uninvited, wore face coverings and they were armed with knives in what appears to be a targeted attack.”

I have a clear message to those responsible. We are looking for you and I urge you to hand yourself into a police station as soon as possible

A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man who also suffered knife wounds were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old has since been discharged from hospital and the 23-year-old is recovering well, police said.

Mr Hunter said officers were speaking to party guests as well as the two surviving victims. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Forensic officers continue to investigate the area surrounding the house and have advised members of the public to avoid the area (Andy Wasley/PA)
Forensic officers continue to investigate the area surrounding the house and have advised members of the public to avoid the area (Andy Wasley/PA)

He added: “I have a clear message to those responsible. We are looking for you and I urge you to hand yourself into a police station as soon as possible.

“I also wish to remind anybody that might be assisting or asked to assist those responsible that it is a criminal offence to do so and can lead to prosecution.”

Police, including specialist forensics officers, expect to remain on the scene for a number of days and have increased patrols in the Emerson Valley area.

A large police cordon around the house and the surrounding area was in place on Monday as police dogs examined a nearby redway cycle path.

Formal identification of both teenagers and a Home Office post-mortem are expected to take place on Tuesday.

Mr Hunter once again asked any witnesses to speak to police.

He said: “I am re-appealing to anybody who thinks that they have any information, no matter how insignificant you believe this to be, to come forward.

“There are people who can help our investigation that we wish to hear from and we have supportive and experienced staff ready to listen, we will not tolerate any witness intimidation and we can provide you with the necessary support.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 1761 of October 19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE

Brexit decision postponed by judges to see if PM ‘fully complies’ with Benn Act

crimeMilton KeynesMurderPoliceStabbing

More in this Section

Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters defy rally banHong Kong descends into chaos as protesters defy rally ban

Boeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messagesBoeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messages

Showdown for Johnson on crunch vote as Labour seeks to hijack Brexit legislationShowdown for Johnson on crunch vote as Labour seeks to hijack Brexit legislation

Australian newspapers campaign against government secrecyAustralian newspapers campaign against government secrecy


Lifestyle

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

Does the early bird catch the gym gains, or are you better off running through your reps after the sun sets? We ask two personal trainers.Ask the experts: Is it better to work out in the morning or the evening?

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »