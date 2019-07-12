News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UK police open inquiry into leak of dispatches sent by UK’s ambassador to US

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 08:34 PM

Scotland Yard has launched a criminal investigation into the leak of diplomatic dispatches sent by Britain’s US ambassador Sir Kim Darroch.

The inquiry will be carried out by the Metropolitan Police counter terrorism command which is responsible for investigating breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

Assistant commissioner Neil Basu said: “Given the widely reported consequences of that leak I am satisfied that there has been damage caused to UK international relations, and there would be clear public interest in bringing the person or people responsible to justice.

“The investigation will be reviewed at every stage to ensure a proportionate investigation is undertaken.”

Sir Kim announced on Wednesday he was resigning, saying his position had become “impossible” following the leak of the cables in which he described Donald Trump’s White House as “inept” and “dysfunctional”.

His comments drew a furious response from the president who denounced him as a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool” and said the the White House would no longer deal with him.

