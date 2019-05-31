NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UK police officer filmed trampolining while on duty put on 'improvement plan'

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 03:27 PM

A UK police officer filmed trampolining on duty has been put on an "improvement plan" after an internal investigation.

The West Midlands Police officer was caught on video, performing somersaults in the back garden of an address in Coventry in April, during a drug-related investigation.

The policeman, who was filmed by a neighbour, removed his kit belt before using the trampoline, and was watched by a laughing colleague.

Commenting at the time the footage emerged, Superintendent Jenny Skyrme, from the Force Response team, said: "We expect our officers to have the highest standards in their conduct and behaviour and sadly, this appears to fall short of that.

"Our Professional Standards Department have been informed who will review the matter to determine if there is a breach of the standards of professional behaviour."

Following the conclusion of an internal investigation, the force said: "The officer received management action and was put on a performance improvement plan."

