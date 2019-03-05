NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UK police investigating 'suspicious packages' found at London transport hubs

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 02:56 PM

Police in London are investigating after suspicious packages were found at transport hubs around the British capital.

Items have been discovered in buildings at Heathrow and London City airports, which have been evacuated.

London City Airport confirmed that the airport is operating as normal and flights have not been impacted.

Another suspicious package has been found at Waterloo train station, where a cordon is in place.

Specialist teams are at the scenes.

More to follow.

