UK police fine speeding motorist for driving hundreds of kms for cheaper bread
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 12:06 PM

A speeding motorist in England has been fined after travelling more than 200 kilometres during the coronavirus lockdown to “buy bread because it was £1 cheaper”.

The car had been travelling from Nottingham to London on the M1 northbound at 110mph before Leicestershire road policing unit (LRPU) pulled the driver over.

The force said he had two young children in the car and had been reported to court.

In a tweet, LRPU said: “Just stopped a car doing 110mph on the M1 north.

“The purpose of the journey from Nottingham? To buy bread in London because it was £1 cheaper.

“He also had his 2 young children in the car! Reported to court. #thatcouldcostsomedough #StayAtHomeSaveLives”.

