UK police arrest man after woman claims he raped her then 13-year-old mother

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 06:40 PM

A man has been arrested in England over a woman’s claims she was conceived by rape.

The complainant alleges that her mother was a 13-year-old schoolgirl, well under the age of consent, when a family friend carried out the attack in the 1970s.

She has said her birth is proof and wants a DNA test carried out to use as evidence against her father.

West Midlands Police confirmed a 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

A statement said: “A 73-year old man was re-arrested and interviewed last week following further evidence coming to light.”

“He was released on bail. CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) advice will now be sought.”

The British force has previously said “the law does not recognise her as a victim in these circumstances” and that it had liaised closely with the CPS over the allegation but prosecutors would not support a prosecution.

Speaking to the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme, the woman said she welcomed the recent arrest and wants the definition of a victim to be reviewed to include people conceived by rape.

“I’m still determined to get things changed so that others don’t go through what I’ve been through,” she added.

