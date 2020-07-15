UK PM promises inquiry into government's handling of coronavirus

The UK Prime Minister has committed to an independent inquiry into his government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson gave no indication on either the timescale, or how it would be carried out.

Over 45,000 people have died from the virus in the UK, while more than 290,000 have tested positive.

Mr Johnson insisted it wouldn't be right to hold it while the virus is still being fought.

"We will seek to learn the lessons of this pandemic in the future and certainly we will have an independent inquiry into what happened," he said.

UK Labour’s health spokesperson Justin Madders says there are many issues to be looked at.

"There are a lot of concerns about how this has been handled; how government recommendations and pandemic preparations were ignored, how we ended up without PPE, how social care was left behind, how we got into a mess with the app and of course, we have got thousands of families who have lost loved ones."