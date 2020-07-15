News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK PM promises inquiry into government's handling of coronavirus

UK PM promises inquiry into government's handling of coronavirus
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 04:19 PM

The UK Prime Minister has committed to an independent inquiry into his government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson gave no indication on either the timescale, or how it would be carried out.

Over 45,000 people have died from the virus in the UK, while more than 290,000 have tested positive.

Mr Johnson insisted it wouldn't be right to hold it while the virus is still being fought.

"We will seek to learn the lessons of this pandemic in the future and certainly we will have an independent inquiry into what happened," he said.

UK Labour’s health spokesperson Justin Madders says there are many issues to be looked at.

"There are a lot of concerns about how this has been handled; how government recommendations and pandemic preparations were ignored, how we ended up without PPE, how social care was left behind, how we got into a mess with the app and of course, we have got thousands of families who have lost loved ones."

READ MORE

Investigation after crack found in Irish Rail high-speed locomotive

More on this topic

Pressure mounts on 'Big Four' auditors after failed UK standards testsPressure mounts on 'Big Four' auditors after failed UK standards tests

Dozens forced to leave their homes after fatal crane collapseDozens forced to leave their homes after fatal crane collapse

People trapped after crane collapses on house in east LondonPeople trapped after crane collapses on house in east London

UK slashes VAT to 5% on meals and accommodation in bid to help hospitality sectorUK slashes VAT to 5% on meals and accommodation in bid to help hospitality sector


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

US carries out the first federal execution in nearly two decadesUS carries out the first federal execution in nearly two decades

New Zealand opposition chooses new leader after shock resignationNew Zealand opposition chooses new leader after shock resignation

Huawei posts 13.1% revenue growth amid pandemic and sanctionsHuawei posts 13.1% revenue growth amid pandemic and sanctions

New Zealand opposition leader leaves role after two monthsNew Zealand opposition leader leaves role after two months


Lifestyle

Arsenal v Liverpool is the big game in the Premier League, while Cate Blanchett continues in her role as Mrs AmericaWednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live soccer action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »