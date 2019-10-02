UK Parliament reviews advertising policy after claims advert spotted on Breitbart

Britain's Parliament is to review its digital advertising policy after it became aware of a claim on social media that one of its adverts featured on Breitbart’s news website.

Twitter user @Slarothestoic tweeted UK Parliament, writing: “You may not know it, but you advertise on Breitbart, a toxic and extremist American site. Can you please adjust your programmatic ad buy so your ads don’t show up there due to retargeting?”

An image attached to that tweet appeared to show an advert on breitbart.com which read: “Snap up your FREE visit to UK Parliament”.

Hello, @UKParliament You may not know it, but you advertise on Breitbart, a toxic and extremist American site. Can you please adjust your programmatic ad buy so your ads don't show up there due to retargeting? Thank you! @slpng_giants @SFFakeNews pic.twitter.com/LUL5RdLgFS — Slaro Vekonai (@Slarothestoic) October 2, 2019

The PA news agency raised the issue with the House of Commons, to which a UK Parliament spokeswoman said: “We have paused these adverts while we review our digital advertising policy”.

Breitbart News, a right-wing news website, was once described by Bloomberg as “a haven for people who think Fox News is too polite and restrained”.