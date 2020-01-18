UK papers: Police ignored 30 years of child abuse cases over fears of 'racial tensions'

An admission that police ignored decades of sexual abuse of underage girls by Pakistani grooming gangs is one of the major stories headlining Saturday’s papers.
The Times leads with the results of a five-year police watchdog investigation which found South Yorkshire police ignored 30 years of child sexual abuse cases over fears that it would inflame “racial tensions”.
Police chief: we ignored sex abuse of children
The Guardian reports on schools creating “isolation booths” to separate disruptive students from their classmates.
Guardian front page, Saturday 18 January 2020: Alarm as more schools use 'degrading' isolation booths
Criminals are capitalising on a “deferred” charge scheme in order to escape prosecution, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
Violent offenders avoiding prosecution
Moving to the latest developments in the ongoing saga of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Daily Mail leads with a “fierce” BBC Question Time debate over whether racism had a role to play in Meghan and Harry’s decision.
Saturday's Daily Mail
Meanwhile, The Sun says the situation has led to the Sussex brand “taking a bashing”.
Tomorrow's front page: The Sussex brand is taking a bashing with Harry and Meghan souvenirs dumped in bargain bins
The Independent reports on high-security terror inmates networking and radicalising in British jails as a result of inaction by the prison service.
Tomorrow's Independent front page
England football legend Paul Gascoigne talks about “beating his demons” and backing the push for a World Cup in the country’s north in an interview with the Daily Mirror.
Tomorrow's front page: My new life by Gazza
And the i weekend leads with more financial struggles for the HS2.
Front page of iweekend:
HS2 cost cutting - Midlands to Yorkshire branch at risk
Government considers scrapping eastern spur in an attempt to rein in overspend
Faster links between northern cities proposed as alternative
Final decision not made yet