UK papers: Police ignored 30 years of child abuse cases over fears of 'racial tensions'

By Press Association
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 07:27 AM

An admission that police ignored decades of sexual abuse of underage girls by Pakistani grooming gangs is one of the major stories headlining Saturday’s papers.

The Times leads with the results of a five-year police watchdog investigation which found South Yorkshire police ignored 30 years of child sexual abuse cases over fears that it would inflame “racial tensions”.

The Guardian reports on schools creating “isolation booths” to separate disruptive students from their classmates.

Criminals are capitalising on a “deferred” charge scheme in order to escape prosecution, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Moving to the latest developments in the ongoing saga of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Daily Mail leads with a “fierce” BBC Question Time debate over whether racism had a role to play in Meghan and Harry’s decision.

Meanwhile, The Sun says the situation has led to the Sussex brand “taking a bashing”.

The Independent reports on high-security terror inmates networking and radicalising in British jails as a result of inaction by the prison service.

England football legend Paul Gascoigne talks about “beating his demons” and backing the push for a World Cup in the country’s north in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

And the i weekend leads with more financial struggles for the HS2.

Daily MailDaily MirrorIThe Daily ExpressThe Daily TelegraphThe GuardianThe IndependentTOPIC: UK

