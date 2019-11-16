News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UK man jailed for creeping into sleeping victim’s home and kissing her

By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 05:59 PM

A 41-year-old man who crept into his sleeping victim’s home and started kissing her has been jailed for eight years.

Thames Valley Police said Ian Essom, of Ludlow Close, Northampton, entered the property in Olney at around 1am on November 18 last year as his victim was asleep in bed.

When she resisted his advances, Essom restrained her before eventually leaving the property.

Following a one-day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 1, Essom was found guilty of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

When sentenced at the same court on Thursday, he was jailed for eight years and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

In August 2018, Essom was given a two-year restraining order for repeatedly staring at a 21-year-old woman as she worked late shifts at a petrol station in April of that year.

Following his arrest, he was found guilty of harassment and given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, police said.

Speaking after Essom was jailed on Thursday, Detective Constable Kim McHugh said: “I would like to thank the victim for coming forward to police and for supporting us with the investigation.

“She has shown great strength in giving evidence at trial.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate this behaviour and we will work tirelessly to investigate thoroughly and bring offenders to justice.

“I hope this conviction gives others the confidence to come forward and make a report to the police.”

