News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK Labour tout 32-hour work week and abolishing private schools at Conference

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell during the Labour Party Conference in Brighton. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 01:11 PM

The average working week in the UK will be reduced to 32 hours within 10 years under a Labour government, MP John McDonnell promised.

The UK's shadow chancellor claimed the move to an effective four-day week could be achieved with no reduction in pay for workers.

In his speech at the Labour Party’s conference in Brighton, he said Britons were working some of the longest hours in Europe and promised that would change.

Mr McDonnell said: “We should work to live, not live to work.

“In the 1860s people worked a 65-hour week. Thanks to past Labour governments – but actually mainly thanks to the trade union movement – by the 1970s the average working week had been reduced to 43 hours.

“As society got richer, we could spend fewer hours at work. But in recent decades progress has stalled.

“People in our country work some of the longest hours in Europe,

Since the 1980s the link between increasing productivity and expanding free time has been broken. It’s time to put that right.

“So I can tell you today that the next Labour government will reduce the average full-time working week to 32 hours within the next decade.

READ MORE

Child, 3, injured as car overturns and hits house in UK

“It will be a shorter working week with no loss of pay.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s “far-left” policy of abolishing private schools has been branded a “worrying proposition” by a senior education figure.

Matthew Adshead, vice-chair of the Independent Schools Association (ISA), called the pledge – which Labour members approved at its party conference in Brighton – “incredulous”.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has vowed to “integrate” all private schools into the state sector if Labour comes to power.

Delegates approved a motion on Sunday which said such a commitment should be included in the party’s next general election manifesto.

Mr Adshead, a private school headmaster, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “For me it seems quite incredulous that in 2019 I’m discussing whether my private land will be seized and redistributed.

It doesn’t feel like I’m living in the UK anymore.

“I was a state educated young man who worked hard, saw an opportunity to get into education and business by becoming a school proprietor, so my life’s work to create a family-run loving prep school, where the children, parents and staff are completely happy, would then be seized and redistributed.”

READ MORE

Nigel Farage’s radio clash over EU army investigated by Ofcom

More on this topic

Higgins: Fight for fairness and security the 'defining battle for our times'Higgins: Fight for fairness and security the 'defining battle for our times'

Labour leader’s vote offer won’t be reciprocatedLabour leader’s vote offer won’t be reciprocated

'At least Leo didn't give him housing or health' - Brendan Howlin hits out at Shane Ross'At least Leo didn't give him housing or health' - Brendan Howlin hits out at Shane Ross

Brendan Howlin: Labour has what it takes to tackle housing crisisBrendan Howlin: Labour has what it takes to tackle housing crisis

TOPIC: Labour conference

More in this Section

Driving ban for ex-cricketer Shane Warne after he admits speeding offenceDriving ban for ex-cricketer Shane Warne after he admits speeding offence

Railway station at Manchester Airport evacuated following reports of suspicious packageRailway station at Manchester Airport evacuated following reports of suspicious package

Iran tells West to leave Persian Gulf amid heightened tensionIran tells West to leave Persian Gulf amid heightened tension

Johnson plays down chances of ‘New York breakthrough’ on BrexitJohnson plays down chances of ‘New York breakthrough’ on Brexit


Lifestyle

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

It was an effervescent and often moving turn by an artist with a meaningful claim to the title of world’s most interesting pop star.Ariana Grande's opening night at 3Arena in Dublin proved why she is the world's most interesting pop star

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »