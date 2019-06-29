UK hits record 2019 temperature as Europe basks in heatwave

Britain has seen a new record temperature set for 2019, with the mercury expected to keep rising.

The UK Met Office said a reading of 30.8C (87.4F) was taken in Charlwood, Surrey, on Saturday morning, with temperatures expected to rise as high as 34C (93.2F) later in the day.

This would fall just short of the 35.6C (96F) June record set in 1976.

Glastonbury festival-goers will be treated to sunny and dry 31C (87.8F) conditions on Saturday afternoon.

The highest temperature ever recorded at the music festival was 31.2C (88F) in 2017.

It is officially the #hottestdayoftheyear so far, with Charlwood currently at 30.8 °C. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the afternoon #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/TTu2zLn9np — Met Office (@metoffice) June 29, 2019

Several countries have reported record temperatures this week.

Yesterday, France hit its all-time heat record: 45.1C in the small southern town of Villevieille, according to French media.

However, that record was then beaten when a temperature of 45.9C was recorded in Gallargues-le-Montueux, according to The Guardian.

Before Friday, the previous record of 44.1C was set in 2003.

The French national weather service activated its highest level heat danger alert for the first time yesterday, putting four regions around Marseille and Montpellier in the south of the country under special watch.

About 4,000 schools closed because they could not ensure safe conditions, and local authorities cancelled many end-of-school-year carnivals.

Some criticised the government for going overboard, but prime minister Edouard Philippe defended the efforts after 15,000 people died in a heatwave in 2003 that woke France up to the risks.

Four people have drowned so far in France this week. The health minister warned people to swim only in authorised areas.

Yesterday, Italy put 16 cities under alerts for high temperatures, and civil security services distributed water to tourists visiting famed sites around Rome under a scorching sun.

Heat was blamed for the deaths of two people in Spain, private news agency Europa Press reported.

An 80-year-old man collapsed and died in the street in Valladolid, in north-west Spain, the agency said, and a 17-year-old boy died in the southern city of Cordoba after diving into a swimming pool and losing consciousness.

