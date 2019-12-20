News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK healthcare workers could be forced to have flu jabs as 40% unvaccinated

UK healthcare workers could be forced to have flu jabs as 40% unvaccinated
By Press Association
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 08:48 AM

Healthcare workers in the UK could be forced to have flu jabs as new figures reveal that just 61% of NHS staff have received their injections.

Data from Public Health England shows that four in 10 front line healthcare workers are not vaccinated despite the UK experiencing one of its worst flu outbreaks in years.

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that it was unacceptable for the vaccination uptake of NHS staff to be so low.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock wants universal uptake next year (Yui Mok/PA)
Health Secretary Matt Hancock wants universal uptake next year (Yui Mok/PA)

“It is wrong for any front line NHS staff not to be vaccinated against flu without a good medical reason,” Mr Hancock said.

“This is an essential measure to ensure that both patients and staff are protected throughout the winter period.

“I am determined to reach universal uptake for NHS workers next year.”

The UK has been hit by a flu crisis this season with hospital admissions eight times higher than this time last year.

According to Public Health England, 586 cases were reported by 19 trusts last week, with 174 people being admitted to intensive care or high-dependency units for flu.

More on this topic

Crackdown on anti-vax campaign: Turning a deaf ear to the evidenceCrackdown on anti-vax campaign: Turning a deaf ear to the evidence

Mumps on the rise as people share discredited research onlineMumps on the rise as people share discredited research online

Harris says tech companies have to do more to tackle vaccine misinformaitonHarris says tech companies have to do more to tackle vaccine misinformaiton

Injection of reason: The science behind vaccinationsInjection of reason: The science behind vaccinations

FluMatt HancockNHSvaccinationsTOPIC: Vaccinations

More in this Section

Extinction Rebellion protesters spared jail over London train glue stuntExtinction Rebellion protesters spared jail over London train glue stunt

Pelosi stokes impeachment process uncertaintyPelosi stokes impeachment process uncertainty

Assange lawyers will argue treaty prevents his extradition to USAssange lawyers will argue treaty prevents his extradition to US

Terrorists to face longer behind bars in laws proposed after London Bridge attackTerrorists to face longer behind bars in laws proposed after London Bridge attack


Lifestyle

Rick O’Shea tells Irene Feighan he used to worry about his appearance but it no longer bothers him.Who, me? RTÉ's Rick O’Shea on suffering from imposter syndrome

Well-known figures such as Fiona Shaw, Joe Duffy and Sonia O’Sullivan tell Richard Fitzpatrick about the reads they’ve been most impressed with in 2019.Well-known figures tell us about their favourite book of 2019

Professor Joseph Butler, consultant spine surgeon, Mater Private Hospital and National Spinal Injuries Unit, Mater Misericordiae University HospitalWorking Life: From dawn to dusk with a consultant spine surgeon

Marjorie Brennan talks us through her highlights for 2019.Our contributor Marjorie Brennan selects her highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »