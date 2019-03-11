UK Govt to continue with meaningful vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal tomorrow

The British government has confirmed a meaningful vote on Theresa May's Withdrawal deal will take place in parliament tomorrow.

The UK's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will address the Commons this evening.

There will also be a written statement from the British Prime Minister, part of the process needed for tomorrow's vote.

Also expected to be published is the legal advice of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman cautioned against "speculation" that the Prime Minister might ask Parliament to vote on a "conditional" motion expressing its readiness to support a form of deal other than the one agreed with Brussels.

He declined to discuss how Mrs May will approach the no-deal motion expected on Wednesday if she loses the meaningful vote, saying only: "Her focus is solely upon speaking to fellow leaders and getting on with the work required to allow MPs to support the deal and to bring this stage of the process to an end."

Asked if Mrs May had considered resigning if her deal was defeated on Tuesday, the spokesman said he had not discussed the matter with the PM, but added: "I have seen nothing at all to suggest that."

Mrs May has had a further phone call with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Number 10 said.

"Talks continue," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

Earlier, Downing Street described the current state of Brexit talks with the EU as "deadlocked."