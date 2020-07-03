UK Government publishes confirmed list of countries exempt from quarantine

A list of 73 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return has been published by the UK Government.

It features popular short-haul destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, as well as long-haul locations including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

Fourteen British Overseas Territories are also included.

Portugal, the US, China and Thailand are among the notable absentees.

Air Bridges (international travel corridors) will allow travel to England without 14-day quarantine from 10 July from the countries & territories in this OFFICIAL list I've published here 👇https://t.co/5gmIVSBK00 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 3, 2020

Approved destinations pose “a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens” but the list will be kept “under constant review”, the Department for Transport said.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office will exempt the approved countries from its advisory against all non-essential travel from Saturday, while the quarantine policy will be amended from July 10.

That means people who depart on Saturday and spend at least six days in one of the listed locations will not need to self-isolate on their return.

The full list is:

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Croatia

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Reunion

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

South Korea

Spain

St Barthelemy

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City

Vietnam

As well as those listed above, the 14 British Overseas Territories will also be exempt from the quarantine measures, according to the gov.uk website.