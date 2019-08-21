News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK Government facing calls to create ‘safe zones’ outside every UK abortion clinic

UK Government facing calls to create ‘safe zones’ outside every UK abortion clinic
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 02:37 PM

The British Government is facing calls to create protest-free “safe zones” outside all abortion clinics after the Court of Appeal rejected a challenge against the first in the UK.

Three leading judges dismissed an appeal against an earlier ruling that restrictions imposed by Ealing Council in west London on protests outside a Marie Stopes clinic were “justified”.

The authority was the first to create a buffer zone in April 2018 following demonstrations.

It imposed the public spaces protection order (PSPO) following reports of “intimidation, harassment and distress” for women using the facility in Mattock Lane, Ealing.

Following the ruling, family planning organisations urged the Government to consider national legislation to create buffer zones outside every abortion clinic in the UK.

Marie Stopes UK’s managing director Richard Bentley said: “From the day it was introduced this PSPO has protected the wellbeing of everyone coming to our west London centre.

“But ultimately, a PSPO is not an adequate response to what is a national problem, leaving most clinics across the country defenceless.

“It is time for the UK Government to end the postcode lottery of harassment and legislate for safe access zones outside all registered abortion care providers in the UK.”

Clare Murphy, director of external affairs at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service said: “We welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision.

READ MORE

Danish royal palace ‘surprised’ as Trump cancels trip amid Greenland row

“However, the harassment and intimidation of women and abortion clinic staff remains a national problem in need of a national solution.”

Ms Murphy said that, since then Home Secretary Sajid Javid rejected calls for national legislation in September 2018, there had been protests outside 32 clinics and hospitals.

She also said it was “unrealistic” to expect cash-strapped councils to dedicate time and resources to pursuing PSPOs.

Campaigners outside court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Campaigners outside court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She added: “Today’s judgment confirms that buffer zones are legal, proportionate, and necessary.

“We urge the new Home Secretary Priti Patel to listen to the voices of women, medical bodies, and women’s rights organisations, and look again at the case for national legislation.”

Britain's Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also welcomed the ruling, tweeting: “Good news. A woman’s right to choose, free from intimidation or harassment, must be protected.”

Alina Dulgheriu and Andrea Orthova, who regularly attend a vigil run by Christian organisation the Good Counsel Network (GCN), mounted a legal challenge at the Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn the ban on protests directly outside the clinic.

It was argued on their behalf that the ban interferes with their rights under the European Convention on Human Rights to freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief and freedom of assembly and association.

They also said the council was wrong to use a PSPO because the orders were designed to protect local residents from anti-social behaviour, and clinic users were “one-off or occasional” visitors to the area.

But their case was rejected on Wednesday by Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton, Lady Justice King and Lady Justice Nicola Davies – who upheld an earlier decision in favour of Ealing by the High Court.

Ms Dulgheriu said she now intends to take her fight against the buffer zone to the Supreme Court.

In a statement after the ruling, she said: “My little girl is here today because of the real practical and emotional support that I was given by a group outside a Marie Stopes centre, and I am going to appeal this decision to ensure that women in Ealing and all across the country do not have this vital support option removed.

“I will continue to stand up for the women whose voices have been sidelined throughout this process and for women who need life-saving support today but cannot get it.”

She added: “I refuse to accept that women should be denied the opportunity to receive help where they want to keep their child.”

When dismissing the women’s case against the PSPO at the High Court in July 2018, Mr Justice Turner said there was “substantial evidence” from clinic users that their privacy was being “very seriously invaded at a time and place when they were most vulnerable and sensitive to uninvited attention”.

He also said his ruling did not give the “green light” to local authorities to impose PSPOs around all abortion clinics and each case must be decided on its own facts.

Announcing their decision on Wednesday, the appeal judges said that, for a number of years, members of the GCN had congregated immediately outside the Marie Stopes UK West London centre, usually on a daily basis.

In 2015, a pro-choice group began to hold counter-protests, also immediately outside the centre, which “generated an atmosphere of tension”.

After failed attempts to find a compromise between the two groups, Ealing consulted on whether to make a PSPO banning protests in the area.

The judges ruled that “given the established persisting impact upon the quality of life on those visiting the centre as a consequence of the activities of the protest groups, a PSPO was necessary to strike a fair balance between protecting the rights of the service users on the one hand and the protesters on the other”.

They said the High Court judge was entitled to have determined that the creation of a “safe zone”, which the protesters could not enter, and the provision of a designated area some way off – in which limited protest could take place – was a “proportionate response”.

READ MORE

Early blood pressure change associated with poorer brain health – study

- Press Association

More on this topic

US judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion lawsUS judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion laws

Northern Irish campaigners hail ‘historic’ Westminster vote on abortion and same-sex marriageNorthern Irish campaigners hail ‘historic’ Westminster vote on abortion and same-sex marriage

Pro-choice campaigner wept after vote to make abortion lawful in NorthPro-choice campaigner wept after vote to make abortion lawful in North

Demand for post-abortion support more than doubles, Cork Sexual Health Centre reportsDemand for post-abortion support more than doubles, Cork Sexual Health Centre reports

abortion clinicCourt of AppealEaling councilHuman RightsTOPIC: Abortion

More in this Section

Spacewalking astronauts add parking spot to space stationSpacewalking astronauts add parking spot to space station

South African court restricts display of apartheid-era flagSouth African court restricts display of apartheid-era flag

Thousands sign up for Brexit party on Dutch beachThousands sign up for Brexit party on Dutch beach

Johnson told EU is united over Brexit stance as he prepares for Merkel meetingJohnson told EU is united over Brexit stance as he prepares for Merkel meeting


Lifestyle

Up your veggie curry game with this delicious recipe.How to make Jamie Oliver’s stuffed curried aubergines

Riccardo Tisci has unveiled his Tempest collection, featuring a diverse cast of models.Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

In search of close animal encounters, Sarah Marshall joins ‘Bear Whisperer’ Gary Zorn on a new adventure in Canada’s Cariboo Mountains.Glamping with grizzlies: Would you spend the night camping with bears?

In Ireland, a cohort of exceptionally talented women are leading the way in the production of sustainable jewellery, crafting beautiful pieces with the minimum impact on our planet, says Paul McLauchlanThese gems really treasure our environment

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »