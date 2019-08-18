News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK Government accepts it cannot prorogue Parliament for no-deal, says Gina Miller

UK Government accepts it cannot prorogue Parliament for no-deal, says Gina Miller
By Press Association
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 11:10 AM

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller has claimed the British Government “unequivocally” accepts that it cannot close down Parliament to allow a no-deal Brexit.

The businesswoman, who last month wrote to Boris Johnson arguing any move to prorogue the British Parliament “would be an abuse of his powers” and would result in legal action, said she had been reassured Parliament would not be suspended.

Ms Miller previously went to court and won the right for Parliament to give its consent ahead of the Government triggering Article 50 to begin the Brexit process.

She told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “What they have said is unequivocally they accept that to close down Parliament to bypass them in terms of Brexit – stopping a no-deal Brexit in particular – is illegal.

“So without having to go to court they’ve conceded we’ve basically called their bluff.”

But Ms Miller said that whilst the Government had given a reassurance that Parliament will not be prorogued, she said she would be seeking further reassurance that MPs would be able to pass legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit.

She said: “At the moment Parliament has to find a way – instruments and ways – of ensuring that they can pass that legislation, scrutinising which is what the Government letter has confirmed, that Parliament will be able to scrutinise and examine all options when it comes to exiting, it’s not the same as giving them the ability to pass legislation.

“And because we already have in legislation that October 31 is our exit they need to pass other legislation to prevent no-deal or to change that date after an extension.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Leaked document shows UK thinks hard border would be required in event of no-deal BrexitLeaked document shows UK thinks hard border would be required in event of no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson to tell Merkel and Macron there must be new Brexit dealBoris Johnson to tell Merkel and Macron there must be new Brexit deal

Boris Johnson to tell Merkel and Macron there must be new Brexit dealBoris Johnson to tell Merkel and Macron there must be new Brexit deal

Varadkar and Johnson to hold phone call ahead of G7 summitVaradkar and Johnson to hold phone call ahead of G7 summit

BrexitUKTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Teenager on murder charge after lawyer stabbed to death in UKTeenager on murder charge after lawyer stabbed to death in UK

Plane makes emergency landing on road in CroatiaPlane makes emergency landing on road in Croatia

EU Commission chief to have emergency gallbladder operationEU Commission chief to have emergency gallbladder operation

Family of police officer killed in the UK ‘devastated’ following his deathFamily of police officer killed in the UK ‘devastated’ following his death


Lifestyle

Incarcerated in Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps Zuzana Ruzickova somehow survived and went on to create the complete recordings of her beloved Bach, writes James Lawless.Book review: Nazi horrors replaced by brutal Soviets for piano player

The Menu was delighted to make recent mention of a new UCC postgraduate diploma in Irish food culture and is equally pleased to announce availability of two new bursaries for same.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

George Orwell’s classic novel foretold a lot, but the manner in which we’ve handed over our personal data to faceless corporatocracies is doubleplus-ungood, says Suzanne Harrington.How we sleepwalked into George Orwell’s nightmarish vision

Esther N McCarthy has her eye (and ear) on party speakers for your BBQ, spots a rug that’s out of this world, and revels in all that’s on offer for Heritage Week and Cork Craft Month.Your interiors wish list: Party speakers, Heritage Week and Cork Craft Month

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »