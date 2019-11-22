News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»UK ELECTIONS

UK election: Farage calls for scrapping TV license fee; Swinson insists she can be PM

UK election: Farage calls for scrapping TV license fee; Swinson insists she can be PM
By Press Association
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 12:22 PM

Nigel Farage has called for a cap on immigration, a 50% cut in the foreign aid budget and the scrapping of the BBC license fee as he set out the Brexit Party’s policy platform for the General Election.

Launching the party’s “contract with the people”, Mr Farage said all the party’s demands were underpinned by the need to secure a “clean-break Brexit” with the EU.

While he acknowledged they were not seeking election as the next government, he said they were committing to achieving the Brexit which people voted for in the 2016 referendum.

“A clean-break Brexit can shape the future of our economy and society,” he said.

Nigel Farage during the Brexit Party’s policy launch in Westminster (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nigel Farage during the Brexit Party’s policy launch in Westminster (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It will give us the freedom to shape our future by taking immediate control of our own laws, borders, money, fishing and defence.”

The policy document calls for:

  • Scrapping the BBC licence fee
  • Allowing citizens to call referendums if five million people agree
  • Abolishing inheritance tax
  • Investing £2.5 billion in fishing and coastal communities
  • Giving businesses zero-rate corporation tax for the first £10,000 of pre-tax profits
  • Abolishing privatisation in the NHS
  • Establishing 24-hour GP surgeries

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has insisted she can still be Prime Minister despite a slide in recent polls for her party.

UK election: Farage calls for scrapping TV license fee; Swinson insists she can be PM

At a campaign event in Glasgow, the East Dunbartonshire MP said “not a single vote has been cast” in the election and she was still in with a chance of leading the country.

Since the early days of the campaign, Ms Swinson has said she is “running to be Prime Minister”.

“Not a single vote has been cast. This is an election and people get to choose, so it’s absolutely possible.

People can choose better than Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

More on this topic

Corbyn declares war on rich and powerful with ‘manifesto of hope’Corbyn declares war on rich and powerful with ‘manifesto of hope’

Three weeks from UK election day – how much could the polls change?Three weeks from UK election day – how much could the polls change?

UK Conservative Party posts ‘misleading’ video of Labour’s Jess PhillipsUK Conservative Party posts ‘misleading’ video of Labour’s Jess Phillips

Labour manifesto at a glanceLabour manifesto at a glance

BrexitBrexit PartyGE2019general electionNigel FarageTOPIC: UK Elections