NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

UK detectives given more time to question London train murder suspect

Sunday, January 06, 2019 - 07:45 AM

Detectives in the UK have been given more time to question a man suspected of murdering Lee Pomeroy, and a woman accused of assisting an offender.

The 35-year-old alleged killer was held after a manhunt led police to a flat in Willbury Road, Farnham, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Lee Pomeroy, 51, was stabbed to death on-board a Guildford to London Waterloo train (BTP/PA)

British Transport Police said on Sunday morning that investigators had been granted another 12 hours to question the man and woman, 27, who remain in custody.

Mr Pomperoy had been taking his son on a trip to London when he was stabbed to death in a “horrific and pointless attack” on Friday afternoon, police said.

The father, who would have turned 52 on Sunday, was described by his family as a “an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble”.

- Press Association


More in this Section

Brother calls on UK Government to ‘keep an eye’ on ex-Marine held in Russia

Police charge suspect over shooting of seven-year-old girl in Texas

Brexit: What is the meaningful vote and how does it work?

Trump says ‘not much headway’ in talks as shutdown drags on


Lifestyle

Michelle Darmody: Baking to start the year

Eat and Move with Derval O'Rourke: New online project and delicious recipes

Album review: Skins - XXXTentacion

Live music review: Hot House Flowers - Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »