UK detectives given more time to question London train murder suspect

Detectives in the UK have been given more time to question a man suspected of murdering Lee Pomeroy, and a woman accused of assisting an offender.

The 35-year-old alleged killer was held after a manhunt led police to a flat in Willbury Road, Farnham, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Lee Pomeroy, 51, was stabbed to death on-board a Guildford to London Waterloo train (BTP/PA)

British Transport Police said on Sunday morning that investigators had been granted another 12 hours to question the man and woman, 27, who remain in custody.

Mr Pomperoy had been taking his son on a trip to London when he was stabbed to death in a “horrific and pointless attack” on Friday afternoon, police said.

The father, who would have turned 52 on Sunday, was described by his family as a “an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble”.

