News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK couple in baby life-support battle say they will have help from lawyers

UK couple in baby life-support battle say they will have help from lawyers
By Press Association
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 05:18 PM

A couple who want doctors to keep helping their brain-damaged baby son say they will have help from lawyers during a High Court battle in the UK.

Midrar Ali’s father Karwan Ali, 35, and mother, Shokhan Ali, 28, want specialists at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester to continue providing life-support treatment.

They say three-month-old Midrar is growing and should be given more time.

But specialists say Midrar is dead and have told a judge overseeing the case that keeping his body connected to a ventilator is not dignified.

Mrs Justice Lieven is due to make decisions after a trial scheduled to take place in the Family Division of the High Court in Preston tomorrow and Tuesday.

Mr Ali, who lives with his wife in Manchester, feared that he would not be granted legal aid in time for the trial – and might have to represent himself and his wife, who cannot speak English fluently.

But he said today that he had been given funding and lawyers would represent him at the trial.

Midrar has been receiving life-support treatment in an intensive care unit since shortly after his birth.

Complications during birth led to him being starved of oxygen and suffering brain damage.

Hospital bosses want Mrs Justice Lieven to rule that ending life-support treatment is in Midrar’s best interests.

More in this Section

Harry and Meghan to step back from royal duties and stop getting public fundsHarry and Meghan to step back from royal duties and stop getting public funds

Police fire tear gas at protesters in BeirutPolice fire tear gas at protesters in Beirut

Iran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to UkraineIran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine

Harry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commanderHarry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commander


Lifestyle

The actor knows how to impress when it comes to high profile events.6 times Katie Holmes wowed on the red carpet

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year’s hottest looks – but first and foremost, individual style rules.10 on-trend ways to transform your home in 2020

Abi Jackson shares the enduring appeal of Pooh Bear’s wisdom on Winnie-the-Pooh Day – author A.A. Milne’s birthday.Winnie-the-Pooh Day: The wellbeing lessons we can learn from Pooh Bear

We asked three experts for the low-down on shampooing frequency.How often should you really wash your hair?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »