News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK councillor hits out at 'thug violence' that led to toppling of 'hero' slave trader's statue by 'criminal mob'

UK councillor hits out at 'thug violence' that led to toppling of 'hero' slave trader's statue by 'criminal mob'
The bronze memorial to Edward Colston stood in Bristol until it was pulled down, dragged through the city and dumped in the harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 03:59 PM

A Conservative Party councillor in England has described 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston as a “hero” to the city of Bristol, claiming that his statue was pulled down by a “criminal mob”.

According to the BristolLive website, Cllr Richard Eddy, who represents the ward of Bishopsworth on Bristol City Council, condemned the toppling of the controversial statue amid protests stemming from the death of George Floyd in police custody in the US.

Mr Floyd died last month after a police officer in Minneapolis restrained him by holding a knee on his neck – an incident that sparked worldwide protests over police violence.

The bronze memorial to Mr Colston stood in Bristol until it was pulled down, dragged through the city and dumped in the harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.

In comments published by BristolLive today, Cllr Eddy said: 

I am horrified and appalled by the rank lawlessness which was exposed in Bristol on Sunday when the famous statue of Edward Colston was attacked and vandalised by a criminal mob.

He added: “Edward Colston to me and generations of Bristolians stands out as a hero whose wealth has continued to benefit the housing, education and healthcare of the citizens of this city.” 

UK councillor hits out at 'thug violence' that led to toppling of 'hero' slave trader's statue by 'criminal mob'
Conservative Party councillor Richard Eddy said: “Edward Colston to me and generations of Bristolians stands out as a hero whose wealth has continued to benefit the housing, education and healthcare of the citizens of this city.” Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Cllr Eddy also claimed he had had been contacted by “outraged” constituents over the incident, and hit out at the local police force and Bristol’s mayor.

He said: “Since this frenzied thug violence on Sunday, I have received a stream of outraged responses from constituents and others – more than I’ve even received in such a short time in my 28-year council service.” 

He added: “I am equally outraged by the feeble comments, effectively condoning violence, of Mayor Marvin Rees and the pathetic hand-wringing of senior Avon & Somerset police officers. Over the coming days and weeks, both need to be held to account by Bristolians.” 

READ MORE

Banksy suggests replacement for toppled Bristol statue to commemorate 'a famous day'

In 2001, Cllr Eddy resigned as deputy leader of the council’s conservative group after adopting a golliwog as a mascot and facing criticism from racial equality groups and his own party.

Asked about Cllr Eddy’s praise of Edward Colston as a “hero”, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said on Tuesday: “I haven’t seen those comments, the PM won’t have seen those comments.” 

Pressed if the Prime Minister regards Mr Colston as a hero, the spokesman said: “It’s not a discussion I’ve had with him, you’ve got his words from last night and I have nothing more to add.” 

Following protests across the UK on the weekend, Mr Johnson acknowledged many of the activists’ concerns were “founded on a cold reality”.

UK councillor hits out at 'thug violence' that led to toppling of 'hero' slave trader's statue by 'criminal mob'
Chief constable Andy Marsh of Avon and Somerset Police has defended his officers for not intervening to stop protesters pulling down the statue. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

He said leaders “simply can’t ignore” concerns that black, Asian and minority ethnic -BAME- groups face discrimination in education, employment and in law.

The Prime Minister added that those who harmed police or property would face “the full force of the law”.

Chief constable Andy Marsh of Avon and Somerset Police has defended his officers for not intervening to stop protesters pulling down the statue.

He said that had his officers intervened to arrest those responsible, there would have been a “very violent confrontation”.

The force has launched a criminal damage investigation into what happened to the statue, which has long been a source of controversy in the city where it has been situated since 1895.

Meanwhile, Mr Rees said he felt no “sense of loss” after the statue was pulled down.

Mr Rees said he could not condone the damage to the statue, but praised the police response.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson: George Floyd’s killing awakened undeniable feeling of injustice

More on this topic

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: I don’t care if I lose fans for speaking about racismLeigh-Anne Pinnock: I don’t care if I lose fans for speaking about racism

'Why don’t you wash off that tan?' - Antrim ladies footballer Dahunsi calls on GAA for anti-racism support'Why don’t you wash off that tan?' - Antrim ladies footballer Dahunsi calls on GAA for anti-racism support

Comedian’s viral parody pokes fun at ‘subtle racism’ in British mediaComedian’s viral parody pokes fun at ‘subtle racism’ in British media

Banksy suggests replacement for toppled Bristol statue to commemorate 'a famous day'Banksy suggests replacement for toppled Bristol statue to commemorate 'a famous day'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterEdward ColstonBristolTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Trump campaign gains hope as ‘defund the police’ push causes divisionTrump campaign gains hope as ‘defund the police’ push causes division

Thousands of mourners pay respects ahead of George Floyd funeralThousands of mourners pay respects ahead of George Floyd funeral

Epstein probe chief: Prince Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiryEpstein probe chief: Prince Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiry

‘Defund the police’ push causes division, gives Trump campaign hope‘Defund the police’ push causes division, gives Trump campaign hope


Lifestyle

Parenting forums have helped to breakdown the isolation of rearing children. But it’s important to remember your own core values, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting: The pros and cons of online resources

With so many taking their first tentative steps down the gardening superhighway during the lockdown and developing a deeper appreciation for the natural world all around us, it’s time to have a look at some of the basics.Gardening tips: Dig in and get back to basics

Pat Fitzpatrick looks at some techniques to help you laugh and the physical and mental health benefits that followOnly when I laugh: how laughing helps your health

Classic champions league, and two international TV dramas feature among today's bestTuesday TV highlights: Nail-biting drama, and Roy Keane at his brilliant best among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »