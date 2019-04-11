NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

UK could be heading for Halloween Brexit

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 12:09 AM

Theresa May has been called back to the European Council summit amid expectations she will be offered a Halloween Brexit.

Diplomatic sources in Brussels were quoted as saying that the leaders of the 27 remaining EU countries had come together around an extension of the Article 50 withdrawal to October 31, with a review in June.

The Prime Minister’s agreement is required for any change to the Brexit date to be finalised.

Most of the leaders at the Brussels summit are understood to have favoured the longer extension of as much as a year recommended by European Council President Donald Tusk.

Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel share a smile as the European Council summit gets under way (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

But French President Emmanuel Macron dug his heels in for a shorter delay, warning that a no-deal Brexit would be less damaging than a disruptive UK remaining for month after month.

Mrs May gave a one-hour presentation setting out her case for an extension to June 30, with a break clause allowing the UK to leave as soon as her Withdrawal Agreement was ratified.

But she had to leave the EU27 to discuss the UK’s future in her absence over a dinner of scallop soup and loin of cod. It took five hours of wrangling before she was summoned back from the residence of UK ambassador Sir Tim Barrow for her agreement to be sought.

Failure to reach unanimous agreement would mean the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal at 11pm on Friday.

Mr Tusk tweeted: “EU27 has agreed an extension of Article 50. I will now meet PM Theresa May for the UK Government’s agreement.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

EU leaders agree to extend Brexit deadline until Halloween

EU leaders aim for end of year Brexit despite French fears of ‘UK sabotage’

Brexit impact could be as bad as financial crash

Chaotic Brexit serves to illustrate how much we need EU integration

KEYWORDS

Article 50Emmanuel MacronTheresa May

More in this Section

Black hole ‘Event Horizon’ image captured for first time

Brexit Q&A: What happens next?

Serial conman who used Eric Cantona's image on bottles of wine caught after 21 years on the run

Record Singapore bust highlights plight of pangolin


Lifestyle

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a sauna and an ice bath 3 times a day: What can this do to your body?

Getting your message across and making your words stick

Edna O'Brien: Country Girls and me

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »