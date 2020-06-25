News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

UK coronavirus R value and growth rate remain the same

UK coronavirus R value and growth rate remain the same
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 03:23 PM

The rate of spread of the coronavirus infection across the UK, and the R number, remain the same as last week.

The growth rate remains at minus 4% to minus 2% per day while the reproduction number, referred to as R, remains at 0.7 to 0.9.

Both figures are unchanged from when they were published by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies on Friday.

However, there have been slight changes in the regional data.

While the R value for England remains at 0.7 to 0.9, the growth rate has changed from minus 4% to minus 1%, to minus 5% to minus 2%.

The R values and growth rate for the following regions are:

– East of England: 0.7-0.9, minus 6% to 0%

This is a change from minus 6% to minus 1%, suggesting the rate of spread may be growing in the area.

– London: 0.6-0.9, minus 6% to 0%

This is a change from 0.7–1.0, and minus 5% to plus 1%, indicating the rate of spread is shrinking.

– Midlands: 0.7-0.9 (from 0.8–1.0), with an unchanged growth rate of minus 4% to 0%

– North East and Yorkshire: 0.7-0.9, minus 4% to 0%, changed from minus 5% to minus 1%

– North West: 0.7–1.0, minus 5% to 0%, changed from minus 4% to 0%

– South East: 0.7–0.9, minus 6% to minus 1%, shrinking from minus 5% to minus 1%

– South West: 0.6-0.9, minus 7% to 0%, also shrinking from minus 6% to 0%

The growth rate reflects how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day, and, as the number of infections decreases, is more reliable way of keeping track of the virus.

If the growth rate is greater than zero, and therefore positive, then the disease will grow, and if the growth rate is less than zero, then the disease will shrink.

It is an approximation of the change in the number of infections each day and the size of the growth rate indicates the speed of change.

The R value of the disease indicates the average number of people an infected person is likely to pass it on to.

R estimates do not indicate how quickly an epidemic is changing and different diseases with the same R can result in epidemics that grow at very different speeds.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: No new deaths and one case in the North

More on this topic

Reduced capacity and showtimes as some cinemas prepare to reopen in JulyReduced capacity and showtimes as some cinemas prepare to reopen in July

Transport issues 'will hit summer programmes'Transport issues 'will hit summer programmes'

Zero cases of Covid-19 in Cork over past weekZero cases of Covid-19 in Cork over past week

Coronavirus: No new deaths and one case in the NorthCoronavirus: No new deaths and one case in the North


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19healthTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up