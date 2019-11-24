News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UK cinema chain removes gang film after disturbance

By Press Association
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 04:04 PM

A cinema chain has pulled a gang film from all of its venues, after seven police officers were injured in a disturbance.

Vue Cinemas has confirmed that Blue Story will no longer be showing in any of its 91 outlets in the UK and Ireland.

Police were called to Star City in Birmingham on Saturday evening following reports of youths with machetes.

Five teenagers have been arrested following the trouble, including a 13-year-old girl.

Blue Story focuses on two friends from different south London postcodes, on rival sides of a street war.

It is rated 15 for very strong language, strong violence, threat, sex, and drug misuse.

This afternoon, a pre-recorded message on the Vue customer service line said: “We regret that we will no longer be screening the film Blue Story at any of our venues.”

Although the film is still listed on the company’s website, when attempting to book tickets online, customers are met with an error message.

The safety and welfare of our customers and staff is always our first priority.

A Vue spokesman said: “We can confirm a decision was made to remove the film.

“The safety and welfare of our customers and staff is always our first priority.”

West Midlands Police said that they did not recommend the film was removed.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said: “We’ve made no recommendations to Vue at all.

“If they choose to continue showing it, that’s a matter for them.”

