UK can ‘turn a corner’ if MPs back Brexit deal, says Theresa May

Theresa May has urged MPs to back her Brexit deal, saying that passing it into law will allow the UK to “turn a corner” and put a disruptive period of political turmoil behind it.

The Prime Minister used her new year message to put pressure on politicians to support her Withdrawal Agreement when it is put before the Commons.

She said while the 2016 referendum was “divisive” there was a chance to make 2019 “the year we put our differences aside and move forward together”.

In her video message, she said: “New Year is a time to look ahead and in 2019 the UK will start a new chapter.

“The Brexit deal I have negotiated delivers on the vote of the British people and in the next few weeks MPs will have an important decision to make.

“If Parliament backs a deal, Britain can turn a corner.”

MPs return to Parliament next week, with debate on the Brexit deal due to start on January 9 before a meaningful vote the following week.

Leader of the House of Commons and keen Brexiteer Andrea Leadsom wrote in the Daily Mail that MPs would be “undermining our democracy” if they voted down Mrs May’s deal.

She said: “The people spoke in 2016, and Parliament must deliver.

“I hope we can all come together in the national interest to back this deal.

“The country wants us to get on with it, and I look forward to voting to do just that.”

Mrs May also used the message to attempt to look beyond Brexit, saying settling the deal would allow time and energy to be spent on areas like housing, trade, the NHS, immigration reform and the environment.

Highlighting the Government’s 2018 achievements, she added: “Together, I believe we can start a new chapter with optimism and hope.

“We have all we need to thrive and if we come together in 2019 I know we can make a success of what lies ahead and build a country that truly works for every one of us.”

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster used her new year message to warn the PM that she will need to get significant changes to her Withdrawal Agreement if the Northern Irish party are to back it.

Mrs Foster, whose party is in a confidence and supply arrangement with the Conservative Government, said: “The Prime Minister has promised to get changes to the legally binding Withdrawal Agreement.

“We will be holding her to that commitment and we will work with the Government to achieve a better deal.

“We are very mindful that any deal will bind the hands of future governments and prime ministers therefore the legal text must be watertight for the United Kingdom.”

Jeremy Corbyn used his new year message to accuse Theresa May’s Government of plunging the country into crisis by making a “mess” of Brexit.

The Labour leader said the Prime Minister’s efforts to force through her Withdrawal Agreement in a crunch Commons vote next month were “letting people down all across the country, whether they voted Leave or Remain”.

In the message, released on social media on Monday morning, he said the UK was full of talent that was being held back by the economic system and Conservative rule.

- Press Association