NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

UK Border Force cutters to patrol English Channel amid migrant crossings

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 06:03 PM

Two of the UK's Border Force cutters will patrol the English Channel after almost 100 migrants made the crossing over the Christmas period, Sajid Javid has announced.

The British Home Secretary cut short a family holiday in South Africa to take personal control of the situation, which has seen migrants attempt to reach Britain by boat from France.

It comes as the British Home Office revealed a group of 12 migrants, including a 10-year-old child, were detained after landing on a Kent beach this morning.

READ MORE: 10-year-old among migrants detained after landing on Kent beach

The cutters will be redeployed from overseas after almost 100 migrants made the perilous Channel crossing in dinghies and other small craft over the Christmas period.

Mr Javid, who held talks with Whitehall chiefs on Monday, said the “major incident” remained a “very serious concern”.

About 230 migrants had sought to cross the Channel in December but “just under half have actually been disrupted by the French and never actually made it in terms of leaving the French coast”, he said.

Speaking after a meeting with senior officials from the UK's National Crime Agency and Border Force, he said: “It’s both about protecting human life but also about protecting our borders.

“When it comes to human life, clearly I want to make sure that we are doing all we can to protect people.

“We must remember that this is one of the most treacherous stretches of water that there is, 21 miles with people taking grave risk, really putting their lives into their own hands by taking this journey.”

He added: “I have made a decision today to redeploy two of the Border Force’s largest vessels, known as cutters, from abroad back to the UK, to south-east England, and they will be joining a cutter that is already there and two other coastal patrol vessels.

“This will help both with the human side of this situation but also to better protect our borders.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ChannelHome OfficeMigrantsSajid Javid

Related Articles

UK Home Secretary in talks on action to counter Channel crossing attempts

UK and France agree to ‘ramp up’ action on English Channel migrant crossings

Sajid Javid told to ‘get a grip’ on English Channel migrant crisis

UK Home Secretary cuts Christmas holiday short to deal with migrant issue

More in this Section

Trump’s border wall pledge may not be fulfilled, says White House chief

Lion kills worker after escaping locked area at zoo in North Carolina

Terror charges brought over deaths of tourists in Morocco

UK Govt awards Brexit ferry contract 'to company with no ships’


Lifestyle

The new cult diet everyone is taking about: What exactly is the Dubrow diet?

Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm

Blight of the windfarm on communities

Late-night intruder to home was a redshank

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »