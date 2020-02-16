News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ugandan student who featured in Disney movie dies aged 15

Ugandan student who featured in Disney movie dies aged 15
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 04:22 PM

A Ugandan student who played a memorable role in a 2016 Disney film about a local chess prodigy has died at the age of 15.

Nikita Pearl Waligwa died on Saturday at a hospital near the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The cause was a brain tumour, according to the girls’ secondary school she had attended since 2018.

She was “a darling to many”, Gayaza High School said on Twitter.

Local media reported that Nikita had been in and out of hospital with a recurring brain tumour and had previously received treatment, including surgery, in India.

Tributes were coming in for her on social media as Ugandans expressed sadness and recalled her role in the 2016 movie directed by Mira Nair and filmed in Kampala.

Queen Of Katwe follows the rise of Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi as a chess player amid grinding poverty in the Kampala slum of Katwe, with her single mother barely able to support her and her two siblings.

Ms Mutesi falls under the spell of an unassuming chess teacher who encourages the teenager to learn the game despite the scepticism of her mother, who warns her not to dream big because “you will be disappointed”.

The film was received favourably in Uganda, where young people with no acting experience shared the limelight with stars like Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o.

One of those Ugandans was Nikita, who plays Gloria, a chess player younger than Phiona who memorably in the movie says that in the game of chess “the small one can become the big one”.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Benny Gantz says he will lead Israeli government without Benjamin NetanyahuBenny Gantz says he will lead Israeli government without Benjamin Netanyahu

Pair rescued in Scotland after car swept from road during Storm Dennis floodingPair rescued in Scotland after car swept from road during Storm Dennis flooding

Trump heads to Florida for ‘most expensive’ fundraiserTrump heads to Florida for ‘most expensive’ fundraiser

Biden targets Sanders’ gun votes in fiery Las Vegas speechBiden targets Sanders’ gun votes in fiery Las Vegas speech


Lifestyle

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

The new season blood oranges have arrived, they’ve been trickling into the shops ever since Christmas — such joy. I long for their delightful fresh taste after the rich food of the festive season.Darina Allen: Blood Oranges have a delighfully fresh taste after the rich food of winter

She’s the Cork singer dubbed the next Kate Bush, shortlisted by Universal, the world’s biggest record label, as their artist to watch in 2020. This will be the year of Lyra, writes Ed PowerLyra: Meet the new Kate Bush - and she's from Cork

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »