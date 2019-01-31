NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ugandan authorities seize cargo of ivory and pangolin scales

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 03:36 PM

Ugandan authorities have said they have seized 750 pieces of ivory and thousands of pangolin scales being transported through the East African country from neighbouring South Sudan.

The Uganda Revenue Authority said two Vietnamese nationals are in custody over the contraband, which had been concealed inside pieces of timber carried by three freight containers.

The seizure of illegal wildlife products is one of the largest in Uganda in recent years.

The authority says the ivory and pangolin scales were likely collected in neighbouring Congo, where “the racket packed the ivory and scales into well-joined logs of woods”.

Africa’s elephants are threatened by demand for ivory products in China and other Asian countries.

Africa’s pangolin species are under increasing pressure from poachers as their scales are used in traditional medicine.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

IvoryUganda

