News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Uganda confirms first Ebola case outside DR Congo outbreak

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 08:06 PM

Uganda’s health ministry says a patient has tested positive for Ebola in what is the first cross-border case of the deadly virus since an outbreak started in neighbouring DR Congo last year.

The ministry said the patient is a Congolese woman in a district near the DRC border.

Confirmation of cross-border contamination is a blow to local health officials who have been monitoring the border and isolating probable Ebola patients.

There have been more than 2,000 confirmed and probable cases of the Ebola virus in DR Congo since August, with nearly 1,400 deaths.

In April, an expert committee of the WHO decided that DR Congo’s outbreak, while of “deep concern,” was not yet a global health emergency.

International spread of a disease as contagious as Ebola is one of the major criteria WHO considers before declaring a situation to be a global health emergency.

Uganda has had multiple outbreaks of Ebola since 2000.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Juncker warns Tory hopefuls Brexit deal is not open for renegotiation

More on this topic

HSE approves use of Spinraza drug

Investigation launched after personal medical files dumped in a park

Health Minister welcomes start of Men's Health Week

Having TV on while sleeping increases obesity risk, study suggests

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Watch hailstorm that leaves several injured, including boy, in Germany

WhatsApp to begin taking legal action over spam messages

Victims tell of ‘conveyor belt of abuse’ by English football coach Bob Higgins

Julian Assange’s father and artist Ai Weiwei visit him in prison


Lifestyle

How to maintain home security this summer during your holiday

Design/Life: Profile of Karen Cody co-founder of MAKA Ceramics

4 wedding feast trends – and cocktails to match

Leopard print is in - for men

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »