Uber driver ‘shot at passengers who said he was driving in wrong direction’

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 01:38 PM

An Uber driver has been arrested after being accused of firing shots at passengers who told him he was driving in the wrong direction.

Ahmad Ahmad, 53, picked up the passengers early on Sunday morning from a bar in New Orleans, news outlets reported. They requested that he take them to a location in Kenner, about 15 miles west of the city centre.

When Ahmad began driving across the Mississippi River the passengers told him he was going in the wrong direction, New Orleans police said in a news release. An argument began and Ahmad stopped the car.

One of the victims called police while another ordered a second Uber. After the new driver arrived, Ahmad allegedly took the key out of that car’s ignition, got a gun from his own vehicle and fired at the victims.

Police said the victims were able to run away from the gunfire. Ahmad drove away but was arrested after he returned to the scene.

Ahmad was booked in jail in Orleans Parish on charges of aggravated assault, theft and illegal use of weapons. He has since been released.

