News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Typhoon leaves 28 dead and 20 missing in China

Typhoon leaves 28 dead and 20 missing in China
By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 07:28 AM

A powerful typhoon left at least 28 people dead in south-eastern China, after a landslide backed up a river that broke through debris and inundated homes.

Another 20 people remained missing in Zhejiang province, state media’s Xinhua News Agency said.

More than one million people were evacuated before the storm struck, including 253,000 in Shanghai.

Typhoon Lekima made landfall at 1.45am on Saturday in Wenling city, about 190 miles south of Shanghai, the China Meteorological Administration said.

The deaths occurred in Yongjia county on the outskirts of Wenzhou, a major port city. The river blocked by a landslide rose to a level of 33 feet within 10 minutes, trapping 120 villagers.

Shanghai Disneyland was closed, as were some popular tourist areas along the riverfront in the city’s historic Bund district.

“Of course, it’s a little disappointing, but it’s because of the weather so we can all understand, right. This is a natural disaster, isn’t it?” said Wang Chunguang, who was visiting from Jiangsu province north of Shanghai.

China Central Television reported 3,023 airline flights in cities including Shanghai and Hangzhou as well as some train services were cancelled.

Authorities in Shanghai also shut down the high-speed magnetic levitation train to Pudong International Airport.

Lekima, downgraded to a tropical storm, was heading slowly northward along China’s east coast on Sunday.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Search continues for Nóra Quoirin missing in Malaysia

More on this topic

At least 18 reported dead as typhoon hits ChinaAt least 18 reported dead as typhoon hits China

Hong Kong leader refuses to quit as general strike causes travel chaosHong Kong leader refuses to quit as general strike causes travel chaos

China warns outsiders not to meddle in South China Sea disputesChina warns outsiders not to meddle in South China Sea disputes

Hong Kong protesters clash with police amid reports of riot chargesHong Kong protesters clash with police amid reports of riot charges

ChinaTyphoonTOPIC: China

More in this Section

Spanish aid boat stranded in Med rescues 39 more migrantsSpanish aid boat stranded in Med rescues 39 more migrants

Disgraced Cardinal Pell investigated over letter from jailDisgraced Cardinal Pell investigated over letter from jail

At least 18 reported dead as typhoon hits ChinaAt least 18 reported dead as typhoon hits China

National Grid probe seeks to learn lessons after power blackout hits UKNational Grid probe seeks to learn lessons after power blackout hits UK


Lifestyle

Zest is always a good trick to have up your baking sleeve. The colourful layer that is a part of the skin, and sits above the pith, mirrors the taste of the fruit beneath; lime zest is more piquant than orange zest for example.Michelle Darmody on adding zing to your baking

If you happen to find yourself driving down around the hilly farmlands around Macroom in west Cork, you may come across a strange sight.Currabinny Cooks: Using mozzarella in the summer months

Beetroot is my star of the week for this column.Darina Allen: Sweet and savoury recipes using beetroot

Ireland's beef farmers are not having the best time of it at the moment.Restaurant review: FX Buckley Steakhouse, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »