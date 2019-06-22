Typhoon jets escort plane carrying disruptive passenger back to Stansted

Two Typhoon fighter aircraft were scrambled to escort a plane back to a London airport due to an “extremely disruptive passenger” on board.

The Jet2 flight had been travelling to Dalaman in Turkey on Saturday when it had to be redirected back to Stansted, a spokeswoman for the airline said.

People online reported hearing an explosion, and police confirmed the noise was a sonic boom.

Large number of 999 calls coming in about a loud explosion. We have liaised with @EssexPoliceUK who are confirming that this is a sonic boom from a passing aircraft. — B Stortford Police (@BStortPolice) June 22, 2019

One man described the noise as a “huge bang” which “nearly blew my window out”.

A Jet2 spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident regarding an extremely disruptive passenger on a flight from Stansted to Dalaman earlier this evening.

“The aircraft has returned safely and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to support their investigation.

“We are working hard to ensure the remaining customers reach their destination as soon possible.”

- Press Association