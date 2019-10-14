News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Typhoon Hagibis leaves dozens dead in Japan

Typhoon Hagibis leaves dozens dead in Japan
By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 07:30 AM

Typhoon Hagibis leaves dozens dead in Japan

Rescue crews in Japan are digging through mudslides and searching for missing people following a typhoon that has left dozens dead.

Typhoon Hagibis unleashed torrents of rain and strong winds on Saturday that left thousands of homes on Japan’s main island flooded, damaged or without power.

Authorities warned more mudslides were possible with rain forecast for the affected area during the day on Monday.

A flooded area in Nagano, central Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
A flooded area in Nagano, central Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

Kyodo News service, assembling information from a wide network, counted 36 deaths caused by the typhoon with 16 people missing. The official count from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency was 19 dead and 13 missing.

Hagibis dropped record amounts of rain for a period in some spots, according to meteorological officials, causing more than 20 rivers to overflow. In Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, 100 centimetres of rainfall was recorded over the last 48 hours.

Some of the muddy waters in streets, fields and residential areas have subsided. But many places remained flooded, with homes and surrounding roads covered in mud and littered with broken wooden pieces and debris. Some places normally dry still looked like rivers.

Some who lined up for morning soup at evacuation shelters, which are housing 30,000 people, expressed concern about the homes they had left behind. Survivors and rescuers will also face colder weather with northern Japan turning chilly this week.

Residents clean a house damaged by Typhoon Hagibis, in Marumori town, Miyagi prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)
Residents clean a house damaged by Typhoon Hagibis, in Marumori town, Miyagi prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)

Rescue efforts were in full force with soldiers and firefighters from throughout Japan deployed. Helicopters could be seen plucking some of the stranded from higher floors and rooftops of submerged homes.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government will set up a special disaster team, including officials from various ministries, to deal with the fallout from the typhoon, including helping those in evacuation centres and boosting efforts to restore water and electricity to homes.

Mr Abe said: “Our response must be rapid and appropriate.”

Damage was serious in Nagano prefecture, where an embankment of the Chikuma River broke. Areas in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in northern Japan were also badly flooded.

The typhoon forced a number of Rugby World Cup matches to be cancelled including the clash between England and France as well as Namibia and Canada.

The Canadian rugby team have been hailed for assisting with the recovery efforts after their final pool game was called off.

In a video from the official Rugby World Cup Twitter pages, footage shows members of the squad cleaning mud and debris from the streets in Japan.

This story was updated at 8am.

READ MORE

Extinction Rebellion to ‘swarm’ City of London

More on this topic

Philippines faces trail of destruction as Typhoon Mangkhut batters countryPhilippines faces trail of destruction as Typhoon Mangkhut batters country

At least 15 dead as typhoon slams into VietnamAt least 15 dead as typhoon slams into Vietnam

Typhoon aid effort picks up paceTyphoon aid effort picks up pace

Massive storm leaves at least four dead in PhilippinesMassive storm leaves at least four dead in Philippines

HagibisTyphoon HagibisTOPIC: Typhoon

More in this Section

Ecuadorians return to streets ahead of talks to end protestsEcuadorians return to streets ahead of talks to end protests

Jacob Rees-Mogg appeals to Brexiteers to trust Boris Johnson as talks reach critical stageJacob Rees-Mogg appeals to Brexiteers to trust Boris Johnson as talks reach critical stage

78-year-old arrested in UK on suspicion of attempted murder after Suffolk shooting78-year-old arrested in UK on suspicion of attempted murder after Suffolk shooting

At least 23 dead and 100 injured after Typhoon Hagibis devastates JapanAt least 23 dead and 100 injured after Typhoon Hagibis devastates Japan


Lifestyle

As UK legend John Surman gets ready to play at Cork’s jazz fest, he tells Philip Watson about his well-travelled career and why he’s so angry about Brexit.Jazz legend John Surman on a well travelled career and why he's angry about Brexit

Dr Naomi Lavelle answers a weekly science question.Fish live in water all their lives but does that mean that they never get thirsty or do they even drink at all? To answer these questions we need to look at where the fish live.Appliance of Science: Do fish ever get thirsty?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »