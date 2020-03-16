News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Type 1 diabetes ‘is two distinct conditions defined by diagnosis age’

Type 1 diabetes ‘is two distinct conditions defined by diagnosis age’
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Type 1 diabetes is two different conditions defined by diagnosis age, new research suggests.

Children who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes under the age of seven have a different form of the condition compared with those diagnosed aged 13 or above, scientists say.

A new study from the University of Exeter found that children who were diagnosed under seven years old do not process insulin properly and the cells that make it are quickly destroyed.

While those aged 13 or over at diagnosis often continue to produce normal insulin.

Our research could have a significant impact on current emerging therapies for type 1 diabetes

Researchers say their findings reignite important questions about whether these “dormant” insulin-producing cells could be reinvigorated to work more effectively.

The study published in Diabetologia – the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, suggests new names for the two distinct forms – endotypes – of the condition.

Type 1 diabetes endotype 1 (T1DE1) for that diagnosed in the youngest children, and type 1 diabetes endotype 2 (T1DE2) for those who are older at diagnosis.

Professor Noel Morgan, of the University of Exeter Medical School, said: “We’re extremely excited to find evidence that type 1 diabetes is two separate conditions – T1DE1 and T1DE 2.

“The significance of this could be enormous in helping us to understand what causes the illness, and in unlocking avenues to prevent future generations of children from getting type 1 diabetes.

“It might also lead to new treatments, if we can find ways to reactivate dormant insulin-producing cells in the older age group. This would be a significant step towards the holy grail to find a cure for some people.”

The study suggests children diagnosed between the ages of seven and 12 could fall into either the T1DE1 or T1DE2 group.

Sarah Richardson, associate professor at the University of Exeter Medical School, said: “Our research could have a significant impact on current emerging therapies for type 1 diabetes.

“We’re seeing a lot of promise in immunotherapies which can slow disease progression, but so far that hasn’t translated into effective new treatments.

“It could be that we need to focus on the use of different therapies in each age group, for these to be effective.”

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK which jointly funded the study with type 1 diabetes charity JDRF, said the findings bring scientists one step closer to being able to halt the immune attack behind type 1 diabetes.

DiabetesDiabetes UKUniversity of ExeterTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Fresh restrictions and border closures announced in bid to slow virus spreadFresh restrictions and border closures announced in bid to slow virus spread

UK Health Secretary: Over-70s will be asked to self-isolate for up to four monthsUK Health Secretary: Over-70s will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

Global shutdown as battle rages to contain cornovirusGlobal shutdown as battle rages to contain cornovirus

Countries around the world announce more virus restrictionsCountries around the world announce more virus restrictions


Lifestyle

Cork woman, Laura de Barra has become a DIY sensation and her earthy, down-to-earth edicts have won her legions of fans.'I'm not going to talk to people as if they're thick': Why we all worship the Gaff Goddess

Barbara O’Connell runs Schull Books, near Ballydehob, Co Cork, which deals in out-of-print, second-hand and antiquarian books, writes Marjorie Brennan.We Sell Books: Specialising in out of print and antiquarian books

Rachael English ensured the 70-year-old woman in her novel on mother and baby homes is a strong and resilient character, writes Marjorie Brennan.Rachael English: Making sense of the past

Phone scams are becoming increasingly common, but there's a lot you can do to protect yourself, says Rowena Walsh.Card scammers: Hang up on phone fraudsters

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »