Two-year-old boy at centre of US travel ban row dies

The two-year-old son of a Yemeni woman who sued the Trump administration to let her into the country to be with the ailing boy has died.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced that Abdullah Hassan had died at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, where his father Ali Hassan brought him in the autumn for treatment for a genetic brain disorder.

The boy and his father are American citizens, but his mother Shaima Swileh is not so she remained at their home in Egypt while fighting for a visa.





Yemeni citizens are restricted from entering the United States under President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

She applied for a waiver in 2017, but US officials granted it only in December after the council sued.

Ms Swileh held her son for the first time in hospital on December 19.

Following their son’s death, Mr Hassan said: “We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives.”

