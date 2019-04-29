NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Two women found dead at a property in east London

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 08:10 PM

Two women have been found dead at a home in east London.

Police were called to a property in Vandome Close in Canning Town at around 11.45am on Friday and found the bodies.

They are working to carry out formal identification and trace the women’s families.

An investigation has been launched by the Metropolitan Police’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

The bodies were found at a building in the Vandome Close area of east London (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said: “The launch of any murder investigation is naturally of concern to the local community and we have borough officers in the area supporting colleagues from the Homicide and Major Crime Command as they investigate the full circumstances.

“A crime scene is in place and we would encourage anyone with information about what may have happened at this premises to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR.”

An officer stood behind police tape, guarding the entrance to a block of six flats.

READ MORE

Spanish election: victory for Socialists as Vox surge fragments right-wing vote

Scenes of crime officers in protective clothing have been inside the building and the glass in the front door has been covered to prevent people seeing inside.

One resident of the block of flats, who did not want to be named, said he had only just found out about two bodies being found.

“I’m astonished, it’s a little community,” he said.

“We’re all tight-knit around here, everybody knows everybody.”

A 49-year-old man who has lived nearby for 18 years and did not want to be named said he had spoken to police.

“They told me that a body had been found, they showed me a photo of a woman but I didn’t know her,” he said.

“I’ve just heard on the news that it was two bodies. [I’m] just wondering why?”

- Press Association

READ MORE

FBI got tip just minutes before synagogue attack

More on this topic

CCTV image of suspect released in hunt for rapist who abducted two women in London

Debenhams UK store closures put 1,200 jobs under threat

Brexit deadlock may delay spending review, Hammond warns

Theresa May to attend funeral of journalist Lyra McKee

KEYWORDS

Canning TowncrimePolice

More in this Section

Man accused of marrying four women avoids jail after admitting bigamy

Islamic State leader makes first appearance in five years

Pope pays tribute to hairdressers but urges them to cut back on the gossip

Four bodies found in Ohio apartment complex


Lifestyle

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk

As Avengers: Endgame smashes records – 5 Marvel-themed destinations to sate your superhero cravings

Eight ways to travel sustainably while seeing the world

Sex advice: He keeps staring at me during sex

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »