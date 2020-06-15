News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Two statues of James Cook vandalised in Sydney

Two statues of James Cook vandalised in Sydney
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 05:09 AM

An Australian state government leader said on Monday she was considering tougher laws to protect monuments after two statues of British explorer James Cook were vandalised in Sydney.

Two women were charged with defacing a statue with spray paint in downtown Hyde Park over Saturday night.

Another statue was discovered spray painted in the eastern suburb of Randwick on Sunday morning in an unrelated attack, police said.

Cities around the world are taking steps to remove statues that represent cultural or racial oppression.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would consider toughening laws to deter future vandalism.

“I wish it didn’t come to this and I want to stress that it’s only a very, very small percentage of the population that’s engaging in this activity, the vast majority of us don’t condone it, we think it’s disrespectful, it’s un-Australian,” she told reporters.

Protesters carry an Aboriginal flag as they walk past a statue of British explorer James Cook (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Protesters carry an Aboriginal flag as they walk past a statue of British explorer James Cook (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week apologised for words he previously used to reject calls for his Sydney electoral district of Cook to be renamed.

Cook came ashore in the district in 1770 in what was to become the site of the first British colony in Australia.

Morrison apologised for saying Australia has been colonised without slavery after critics pointed out that tens of thousands of South Pacific islanders had been forced to labour on Australian sugar cane plantations in the 19th century and Australian indigenous people had been forced to work for wages that were never paid.

A part-time employee of the minor Greens party, Xiaoran Shi, 28, and her alleged accomplice Charmaine Morrison-Mills, 27, were released on bail from a Sydney court on Sunday on charges of damaging property and possessing a graffiti implement over the Hyde Park statue.

Greens state lawmaker David Shoebridge, for whom Shi works, said he was aware of the allegations.

“They were not engaged in employment at the time of the incident which occurred well outside of work hours,” Mr Shoebridge said in a statement.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterJames CookprotestsstatueSydneyvandalismTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

China reports surge in coronavirus casesChina reports surge in coronavirus cases

Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of black manAtlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of black man

UK ministers in push to get more pupils back into school before summer breakUK ministers in push to get more pupils back into school before summer break

Trump highlights ‘evils of slavery’ in speech to military graduatesTrump highlights ‘evils of slavery’ in speech to military graduates


Lifestyle

Dave Ball has published a memoir of his time as the lesser-known member of Soft Cell, and going on to remix for the likes of Bowie and Kylie, writes Alex GreenScratching the surface on Soft Cell

With restrictions still in place for galleries, the Glucksman hit on the idea of using billboards todisplay work by local artists, writes Ellie O’ByrneMidsummer Moments: Seeing Cork in a New Light

I took a break from scribbling this morning to have a coffee with my son, who had also taken a break from his writing. His mother and I met him and his wife and sat outside a cafe — where else would one sit in June (or at any time of the year) in the climate of La Gomera?Damien Enright: An ‘event’ observed (for a while) over coffee on terrace

Do creatures with big brains fare better in the trials of life than those with small ones? Developing a large brain requires an extended childhood, facilitating education.Richard Collins: Childhood may be as valuable as having a big brain

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »