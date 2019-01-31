NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Two sentenced for identification ban breach on James Bulger killer Jon Venables

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 02:14 PM

Two people who shared information online said to be about James Bulger killer Jon Venables have been given suspended jail sentences at the UK High Court.

Richard McKeag, 28, and Natalie Barker, 36, admitted breaching an injunction intended to prevent Venables’ identity being made public.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Mr Justice Warby, handed McKeag a 12-month sentence, while Barker was given eight months – both suspended for two years.

There is a court order in England and Wales banning the publication of anything that reveals the identities of Venables and Robert Thompson.

The pair have been living anonymously with new identities since being released from a life sentence for the kidnap, torture and murder of two-year-old James in 1993, when they were aged 10.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

James BulgerJon VenablesLord Chief Justice Lord BurnettRobert ThompsonCourt

Related Articles

Widow denies lying to the jury in Tipperary tank murder trial

JK Rowling’s ex-assistant saw employment as ‘blank cheque’, court told

Man jailed after teenager stabbed to death falling on knife in handbag

Case over chemical exposure at Casement dismissed

More in this Section

May faces European resistance to efforts to reopen Brexit deal

Corbyn is ‘risking’ a no-deal Brexit, claims May

Donald Trump says negotiators ‘wasting time’ if border wall is not discussed

Thai capital closes hundreds of schools because of air pollution


Lifestyle

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

A question of taste: Rory Nolan

Interesting body of work coming to Cork

Learning Points: Driving towards equality getting us nowhere fast

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »