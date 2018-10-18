Two Russian football internationals charged after brawls

Two Russian football internationals have been charged with battery and hooliganism after both were involved in two brawls in Moscow earlier this month.

Alexander Kokorin of Zenit St Petersburg and Pavel Mamayev of FC Krasnodar were charged on Thursday following fights at a hotel and at a coffee shop. Three people were injured in the incidents. Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev attends hearings in court (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Both footballers had been detained on October 11 pending investigation. They could face imprisonment of up to five years if convicted.

Kokorin has played 48 times for Russia, while Mamayev made 15 international appearances from 2010-16.- Press Association